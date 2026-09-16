Drake Brings Back Goth Girl to Give Him an Emo Makeover in 'FOMO' Short Film for "Princess"

Drake is reuniting with Pinkchyu, the “Goth Baddie” who won his “20 v 1” dating show last month, for a segment of his new FOMO short film.
Set to “Princess” from Maid of Honour, the two walked hand-in-hand through a mall and stopped inside of a Hot Topic as Pinkchyu helped give Drake an emo makeover.
After an on-brand walk through a park at night, the two ventured off to catch a private Medieval Times performance.
When Drizzy and Pinkchyu first met at the 20 v 1, she made the superstar bark in a now-famous (or perhaps infamous) moment.
“You can look me dead in my eyes and if you say do anything, I would,” Drake said with a grin. Pinkchyu responded by saying she wanted to test him out.
“Would you bark for me?” she asked.
Drake didn’t disappoint, barking multiple times. Not long afterwards, he bought the streamer’s mother a house.