Drake Brings Back Goth Girl to Give Him an Emo Makeover in 'FOMO' Short Film for "Princess"

Drake is reuniting with Pinkchyu, the “Goth Baddie” who won his “20 v 1” dating show last month, for a segment of his new FOMO short film.

Set to “Princess” from Maid of Honour, the two walked hand-in-hand through a mall and stopped inside of a Hot Topic as Pinkchyu helped give Drake an emo makeover.

After an on-brand walk through a park at night, the two ventured off to catch a private Medieval Times performance.