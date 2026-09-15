Alex Moss Calls Out Jewelers Marking Up Lab-Grown Diamonds: ‘This F*cking Guy’s Smoking You’

Key Takeaways
- Alex Moss, the jeweler behind pieces for Drake, ASAP Rocky, Playboi Carti and more says the demand for lab stones are declining.
- Moss says that a lab-grown diamond currently costs $80 but can be marked up to $1500.
- Certain countries have opted to use the term “synthetic stones” in reference to artificial properties.
Alex Moss is calling out jewelers who greatly upsell lab-grown diamonds.
The renowned jeweler, who has designed pieces for Drake, Yeat, Playboi Carti and other artists, laid out the math during an interview on the Friday (Sept. 11) episode of Complex Style Podcast.
"A lab one-carat diamond might cost today $80. Your lunch costs more than the fucking diamond," Moss told editor-in-chief Aria Hughes and podcast co-host Chris Chance.
Moss went on to explain how jewelers convince shoppers to approach their counters by extending prices in the thousands.
"If I'm a jeweler, I'm going to say, ‘My friend, look, the natural one's $4,000. This one I'm going to sell to you for $1, 500. Look at the deal," Moss continued.
"This fucking guy's smoking you. $80 fucking stone selling you $1500. He's laughing. He's going on vacation. He's going to tell you whatever you want to hear."
Moss added that there’s “bad connotation” around the term ‘lab diamonds,’ with foreign countries opting to use ‘synthetic stone.’
“I don't like to knock people that use or wear lab diamonds, that’s not my intent.” Moss explained. "Where I get personal is when people like to say, oh, but the Nissan's the same as the Ferrari. The fuck it's not. No, it's not," he said.
Earlier in the interview, Moss also questioned who is doing the selling, arguing that roughly 98% of jewelers don't design their own work and instead take production overseas to India or China. "Guy's on fucking TikTok doing business. He can't sell real diamonds and life depended on it," Moss said.
Watch the full Complex Style Podcast interview below.