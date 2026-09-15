Alex Moss Calls Out Jewelers Marking Up Lab-Grown Diamonds: ‘This F*cking Guy’s Smoking You’

"A lab one-carat diamond might cost today $80. Your lunch costs more than the fucking diamond," Moss told editor-in-chief Aria Hughes and podcast co-host Chris Chance.

The renowned jeweler, who has designed pieces for Drake , Yeat , Playboi Carti and other artists, laid out the math during an interview on the Friday (Sept. 11) episode of Complex Style Podcast .

Moss went on to explain how jewelers convince shoppers to approach their counters by extending prices in the thousands.

"If I'm a jeweler, I'm going to say, ‘My friend, look, the natural one's $4,000. This one I'm going to sell to you for $1, 500. Look at the deal," Moss continued.

"This fucking guy's smoking you. $80 fucking stone selling you $1500. He's laughing. He's going on vacation. He's going to tell you whatever you want to hear."

Moss added that there’s “bad connotation” around the term ‘lab diamonds,’ with foreign countries opting to use ‘synthetic stone.’

“I don't like to knock people that use or wear lab diamonds, that’s not my intent.” Moss explained. "Where I get personal is when people like to say, oh, but the Nissan's the same as the Ferrari. The fuck it's not. No, it's not," he said.