Drake Announces New Tour Is 'Obviously' Coming in 2027: Details

Drake says he will be hitting the road soon.
Ahead of his FOMO livestream, the rapper shared his plans to go out on a tour in 2027.
“Obviously [a] tour is coming and there's other things on the horizon. Some big shows,” he told CTV’s etalk.
“I mean, of course, we'll be out, you know, 2027 to see everybody again across the world,” he added. “Hopefully, you'll watch FOMO and we'll see you on tour soon. You already know Big Six God, Big T-Rex, original nostalgia bosses here.”
Drake’s last North American tour was his It’s All a Blur Tour, which ran from July 2023 to April 2024 and featured guests J. Cole and 21 Savage. He briefly toured Australia in February 2025 with the Anita Max Win Tour. Drake then performed a series of co-headlining concerts, Some Special Shows 4 U, with PartyNextDoor throughout Europe from July to September 2025.