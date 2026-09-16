Drake Announces New Tour Is 'Obviously' Coming in 2027: Details

Drake says he will be hitting the road soon. Ahead of his FOMO livestream, the rapper shared his plans to go out on a tour in 2027.

“Obviously [a] tour is coming and there's other things on the horizon. Some big shows,” he told CTV’s etalk. “I mean, of course, we'll be out, you know, 2027 to see everybody again across the world,” he added. “Hopefully, you'll watch FOMO and we'll see you on tour soon. You already know Big Six God, Big T-Rex, original nostalgia bosses here.”

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