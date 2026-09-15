Music

Drake Shares More Details About 'FOMO,' His 'Not So Short Film'

"This is self-funded surrealism," Drizzy wrote ahead of the film's launch on Tuesday (Sept. 15).

Drake performs live on stage during day one of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 11, 2025 in London, England. Drake is headlining an unprecedented all three nights of Wireless Festival.
Simone Joyner via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Drake calls FOMO a “self-funded surrealism” short film about making the most of one summer, created, directed, and scored by his inner circle.
  • The “not so short film” arrives Tuesday, Sept. 15 at 9 p.m. ET on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Music.
  • A teaser shows Drake on a neon green speedboat as a narrator contrasts a life ruled by fear with one that embraces risk, though it remains unclear whether FOMO includes new music.

Shortly after revealing a teaser for Fear of Missing Out, his “not so short film,” Drake has teased more details about the project.

In a post shared on Instagram, Drake detailed what fans can expect from the film when it drops on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Music on Tuesday (Sept. 15) at 9 p.m. ET.

“This is self-funded surrealism,” he wrote alongside a grainy, lo-fi picture of himself. “A story about making the absolute most of it all in one summer. Credit to nobody but the members. Here’s some life advice before you watch. Nobody is coming to save you. You must use each day to decipher who you love and trust and march forward with them.”

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Drizzy first teased the project in August, with a couple of posts on social media, but didn’t reveal what, exactly, it was. Since then, he has revealed that it’s a “not so short film” that’s “directed and scored by the family.”

“I hope this serves as motivation to make that call, take that trip, drop that song, open that shop, see your parents, leave that relationship or stay in it forever, spend the bread, get some more etc.,” he continued. “They keep saying our genre is dying. Videos don’t matter. Nobody is watching. Nobody is listening. I still care. As much as I did on the set of ‘Best I Ever Had.’ So be kind and rewind.”

Drake’s statement of purpose with FOMO comes not long after he shared a teaser clip for the film, which featured Drake riding a neon green speedboat as a woman provides narration.

"What if I told you there were two versions of your life?" she says in the teaser. "In one, you avoid risk and withhold love. You feel like you've gone missing from yourself. You look for something you can't find. In the other version of your life, you find it."

The release of FOMO comes four months after Drake dropped his triad of albums in May: Iceman, Maid of Honour and Habibti. It’s not clear, exactly, if FOMO will feature more new music from the prolific hitmaker, or if it’s more an OVO extended family affair. Regardless, Drake fans have been eating good this year.

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