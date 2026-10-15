A stunning piece of custom jewelry can captivate an entire audience. The celebrities who don these standout pieces of jewelry may be the ones who reveal them to the world, but the makers who bring them to life also deserve the utmost credit.

The world of custom jewelry is as competitive and creative as it's ever been. Nowadays, flashy gold and diamonds aren't enough. As much as we still love a well-crafted Jesus piece or classic tennis chain, today’s top jewelers have revolutionized what can be done with gems and precious metals. Alex Moss makes action figures with bendable joints. Jason of Beverly Hills crafts pendants with secret trap doors. Gabby Elan fits full-blown paintings onto tiny teeth on grills, while Johnny Dang keeps finding ways to pack more diamonds onto his sets of coveted fronts. Custom jewelry isn’t just a status symbol anymore, it’s become an art form all its own.

Custom jewelry would not be as prominent today if not for the decades of rappers flaunting them, from Slick Rick and Jay-Z to Tyler, the Creator. But an A-list co-sign isn’t the only part of the equation for a jeweler to be recognized as the best. So, who is doing it the best right now?

We looked at each jeweler’s standout custom pieces, as well as the level of innovation and consistency. Anyone can make an eye-catching piece flooded with diamonds, but who is going that extra mile to show us something we’ve never seen before?

To be totally clear, the below is a ranking of the best jewelers right now. Veterans like Jacob the Jeweler, Ben Baller, or Avianne & Co. would be closer to the top of an all-time ranking; for this list, we placed more weight on recent creations and output. This isn’t meant to discredit the OGs’ contributions to the world of custom jewelry—we couldn’t have made this list without them.