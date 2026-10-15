Key Takeaways
- The world of custom jewelry is highly competitive and creative, with jewelers like Alex Moss, Eliantte, and Gabby Elan pushing the boundaries of what can be done with gems and precious metals.
- Today's top celebrity jewelers are recognized not only for their flashy designs but also for their innovation. They are creating artful pieces for today's biggest stars like Drake, Playboi Carti, Kendrick Lamar, and more.
- The list ranks the 30 best jewelers right now, focusing on recent creations and output. It acknowledges the contributions of classic jewelers like Jacob Arabo and Ben Baller, while highlighting the new wave of talent like Alex Moss and JoJo the Jeweler.
A stunning piece of custom jewelry can captivate an entire audience. The celebrities who don these standout pieces of jewelry may be the ones who reveal them to the world, but the makers who bring them to life also deserve the utmost credit.
The world of custom jewelry is as competitive and creative as it's ever been. Nowadays, flashy gold and diamonds aren't enough. As much as we still love a well-crafted Jesus piece or classic tennis chain, today’s top jewelers have revolutionized what can be done with gems and precious metals. Alex Moss makes action figures with bendable joints. Jason of Beverly Hills crafts pendants with secret trap doors. Gabby Elan fits full-blown paintings onto tiny teeth on grills, while Johnny Dang keeps finding ways to pack more diamonds onto his sets of coveted fronts. Custom jewelry isn’t just a status symbol anymore, it’s become an art form all its own.
Custom jewelry would not be as prominent today if not for the decades of rappers flaunting them, from Slick Rick and Jay-Z to Tyler, the Creator. But an A-list co-sign isn’t the only part of the equation for a jeweler to be recognized as the best. So, who is doing it the best right now?
We looked at each jeweler’s standout custom pieces, as well as the level of innovation and consistency. Anyone can make an eye-catching piece flooded with diamonds, but who is going that extra mile to show us something we’ve never seen before?
To be totally clear, the below is a ranking of the best jewelers right now. Veterans like Jacob the Jeweler, Ben Baller, or Avianne & Co. would be closer to the top of an all-time ranking; for this list, we placed more weight on recent creations and output. This isn’t meant to discredit the OGs’ contributions to the world of custom jewelry—we couldn’t have made this list without them.
Without further ado, here are our picks for The Top 30 Celebrity Jewelers Right Now.
JoJo The Jeweler
Location: New York City
Years active: 3
Top clients: Lil Baby, Young Thug, Yume, ØWAY
The youngest jeweler on the list has already built up an impressive clientele in his short time in the jewelry world. Just a few years ago, Jojo got his start in the Diamond District flipping watches. These days, he is one of the go-to jewelers for Young Thug and the rest of YSL. JoJo has also used social media to his advantage to document his wheeling and dealing on 47th Street and give an inside look into his comeup in the jewelry business. This rookie has a bright future ahead.
Playground London
Location: London
Years active: 3
Top clients: Letita Wright, Jordan Stephens
Snow Vuong treats her custom grills like pieces of art. No two are quite alike. From lettering to anime characters to mismatched gemstones, Playground isn’t interested in putting any restraints on its work. While Vuong doesn’t have a long list of celebrity clientele like many of the other jewelers on this list to keep her in the spotlight, her work is so striking that it can stand on its own. When you talk about the cutting edge of grills, Playground needs to be in the conversation.
Alessandro Bernini
Location: Monaco
Years active: 5
Top clients: Quavo, Offset, Sfera Ebbasta
Another one of the younger names on the list, Bernini has become one of the go-to jewelers for some of Italy’s most popular musicians. In recent years, he has been able to grow his network beyond his home country through viral creations like diamond-encrusted Timberland boots and stylish rappers like Offset rocking his pieces. Bernini’s work mixes traditional Italian craftsmanship with a unique and youthful edge that makes it feel fresh.
Nadine Ghosn
Location: Singapore
Years active: 10
Top clients: Drake, Lil Yachty, Beyoncé
There aren’t many people making jewelry as fun as Ghosn. She makes rings that stack to look like burgers and bracelets in the shape of crayons. While Ghosn doesn’t do a ton of one-of-one custom work, her whimsical designs have piqued the interest of Drake and Lil Yachty in recent years. Her whimsical approach has also led to official projects with Crayola and Polly Pocket. Ghosn’s work always puts a smile on our face. It’s a reminder to embrace your inner child and not always take everything so seriously. –Mike DeStefano
Pristine Jewelers
Location: New York City
Years active: 12
Top clients: Fat Joe, Bad Bunny, Floyd Mayweather, Allen Iverson
Pristine Jewelers co-founders Ofir Ben Shimon and Avi Davidov were veterans in the jewelry industry before joining forces in 2014. They are trusted by veteran style icons like Allen Iverson and Fat Joe, while simultaneously making sure that the hottest rappers of this generation are properly iced out. –Mike DeStefano
Kilani
Location: Toronto
Years active: 25
Top clients: Drake, Toronto Raptors, Stephen Curry
Kilani is a veteran in the jewelry game. If you’re visiting Toronto and need some new ice, you go to Kilani. Many of you may remember them for creating Drake’s giant OVO “O” pendant a decade ago, but they’ve done plenty more since. Most notably, they became the official luxury jewelry partner of the Toronto Raptors in 2022. In 2026, they finally expanded their imprint to the states with the grand opening of a second storefront in Miami. Kilani’s work and online presence isn’t as flashy as some other major jewelers, but the work speaks for itself.
Dolly Cohen
Location: Paris
Years active: 21
Top clients: Pharrell, Rihanna, ASAP Rocky, Beyoncé, Jay-Z
Cohen established her name in the jewelry world throughout the 2010s, thanks to her sculptural grills. Her artistic approach to the accessory has been co-signed by A-listers like Rihanna, ASAP Rocky, and even Madonna. Hood By Air featured her unorthodox cheek-tugging grills and pacifiers on the brand’s Spring/Summer 2016 runway. Cohen’s work also appeared in the campaigns for Beyoncé’s Adidas Ivy Park line in 2020. Various runway models in the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2024 show wore her custom grills, featuring LV’s iconic flowers and turquoise stones that aligned with Pharrell’s Western theme. Her custom work isn’t revealed as consistently as it was a handful of years ago, but Cohen’s intricate work has made her one of the most trusted names in grill-making. –Mike DeStefano
Avianne and Co.
Location: New York City
Years active: 27
Top clients: Max B, French Montana, Coi Leray
Avianne is one of the biggest names in the history of jewelery. The family has been responsible for some of the most iconic custom pendants in rap history. But they aren’t just a legacy act. They are still making waves in 2026 (pun intended). Some of their recent high-profile work includes French Montana’s “El Morocco” chain and the first new jewelry that Max B received after being released from prison. Almost three decades in the game, Avianne has still got it.
ZoFrost
Location: Houston
Years active: 7
Top clients: Dozens of players across the NBA and NFL
ZoFrost has become one of the go-to jewelers for today’s top athletes. From NBA superstars like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to NFL All-Pros like Maxx Crosby to boxing champions like Anthony Joshua, Zo caters to them all. His reputation in the world of sports has gotten so big that ZoFrost even helped design the OKC Thunder’s 2025 NBA Championship rings.
L'Enchanteur
Location: New York City
Years active: 9
Top Clients: Jay-Z, Erykah Badu, Lauryn Hill, Beyoncé
One thing about hip-hop jewelry: It will always find ways to reinvent itself. L'Enchanteur, the Brooklyn-based brand founded by twin sisters Dynasty and Soull Ogun in 2017, is a prime example. They are building on hip-hop’s aesthetic lineage by drawing inspiration from spiritualism, science, ancient talismans, and Afro-Caribbean style. Since the inception of L’Enchanteur, hip-hop went from plain gold to platinum to gemstones. The brand is pushing the boundaries forward even further with crown pieces and face detail masks. It’s why legends like Jay-Z continue to rock their work and other top jewelers like Jason of Beverly Hills have even tapped the duo to help design one of his championship rings.
Moses the Jeweler
Location: New York City
Years active: 11
Top clients: Floyd Mayweather Jr., Alex Pereria, Dominik Mysterio
Moses the Jeweler is a bit of an exception on this list. Rather than building his reputation through custom jewelry, the 29-year-old has gained a loyal following of millions through his engaging YouTube vlogs and TikTok videos. Since 2022, Moses has kept the camera rolling to show off all of the intricacies of New York’s Diamond District and its colorful cast of characters. He’s given away Rolexes to strangers on the street, hunted for obscure treasures with legends like Rey Mysterio, and even negotiated for never-before-seen Chrome Hearts Rolexes to stash away in his vault. If you visit his store on 47th Street, there is an array of original gold and silver jewelry, but what people really come to Moses for are the hundreds of luxury watches he has on display at any given time. He makes the buying process welcoming through his viral coin flips, celebratory dance moves, big smile, and signature “Mazal” to close his sales. It’s not a stretch to say that Moses has singlehandedly transformed 47th Street in Manhattan. –Mike DeStefano
Trax NYC
Location: New York City
Years active: 22
Top clients: Busta Rhymes, Conor McGregor, Kodak Black
Trax NYC founder Maksud Agadjani has been a mainstay in the Diamond District for over 20 years. He made a name for himself with his custom work for celebrity clients and even starred in Uncut Gems (2019). He’s also not afraid to stand on business. These days, Trax still does his fair share of custom projects for stars, but stands out more for his engaging social content that takes us behind the scenes of a life as a jeweler. He’s a mad scientist pushing the boundaries of what you can do with diamonds and gold. Some of his most outlandish creations include a solid gold baseball, an operational Tech Deck, and a triple Rolex watch. –Mike DeStefano
Dusaint Duvel
Location: New York City
Years active: 7
Top clients: Gio Ramos, Timberland, Telfar
Dusaint Duvel is another name at the forefront of the movement that’s reimagining grills as a canvas for legitimate works of art. That means that Duvel’s work going viral every few weeks is almost expected at this point. Just look at this Sailor Moon-inspired set that he made back in August. While he specializes primarily in grills, he also has made one-of-one jewelry pieces from time to time, like belt buckles featured in a Timberland photo campaign earlier this year. Duvel is a young creator not afriad to push jewelry into new territory.
Mavani
Location: New York City
Years active: 11
Top clients: Ferg, Fetty Wap, Doja Cat
Eric the Jeweler’s Mavani has been working with big celebrities for a decade. His pieces are incredibly inventive, like a functional rose-gold zipper necklace, or an iced-out Nerf gun for Lil Mabu. His pendant for Ferg, of ASAP Yams on horseback, showed impressive attention to detail. He’s also made cute belly button rings for Doja Cat and hooked up the Tribal Chief with some serious watches. –Mike DeStefano
Benny the Jeweler
Location: New York City
Years active: 10
Top clients: Ice Spice, Floyd Mayweather, Cardi B
Benny the Jeweler started his namesake business back in 2016, but he has really hit his stride in the past couple years. Benny has become one of the go-to jewelers in the Diamond District by working with the biggest rising talent in the city. One of his most notable pieces is Ice Spice’s signature Munchkin. He’s also sold her a $50,000 tongue ring. Beyond the craay customs, Benny has also become a go-to for anyone in search of rare and expensive watches. If you have an unlimited budget and are looking for some of the best that New York City has to offer, Benny the Jeweler is your one-stop shop. –Mike DeStefano
Gabriel the Jeweler
Location: New Jersey
Years active: 26
Top clients: Jalen Hurts, Odell Beckham Jr., Jude Bellingham
Gabriel the Jeweler certainly isn’t a one-hit wonder or a newcomer. He’s worked with well over 500 superstar athletes since entering the jewelry game 26 years ago. But you would never know it from how he approaches the business. Gabriel prefers to stay out of the spotlight and let his high quality work speak for itself. Yes, that includes that chain for Jalen Hurts that sent the internet in a frenzy back in 2024. To this day, you will still see Gabriel’s work inevitably brought up whenever a rapper or athlete reveals new ice. That’s the definition of quality over quantity. –Mike DeStefano
Saint Jewels
Location: Los Angeles
Years active: 10
Top clients: Ye, Clipse, Larry June, Rauw Alejandro
In a flashy industry, Gerard Alexander founder Saint Jewels prefers to stay behind the scenes. Instead, he lets his high quality work do the talking. Oftentimes, he takes classic ideas and gives them slight tweaks to make them appear as something totally new. One of his signature innovations is using inverted diamonds to give his work an edgier look. That type of inventiveness is why some of rap’s all-time tastemakers, from Pusha T to Kanye West, have paid a visit to Alexander for some new custom ice. Saint Jewels is keeping Los Angeles comfortably in the custom jewelry conversation and helping define its current era.
Ben Baller
Location: Los Angeles
Years active: 21
Top clients: Kid Cudi, Kaws, Takashi Murakami, Tyler, the Creator
Ben Baller’s name is solidified forever in the jewelry world. Unfortunately, for the last few years, he’s stepped away from taking custom jewelry orders to focus on his family and other endeavors. When he does show off a new piece though, it’s still top-notch. Just look at this Kaws Companion from 2021. If we were doing an all-time jewelers list, Ben Baller would be significantly higher. –Mike DeStefano
Jacob the Jeweler
Location: New York City
Years active: 40
Top clients: Pharrell, Nigo, Kai Cenat, Tom Brady, Ronaldo
Jacob the Jeweler is the GOAT. There is no disputing that. There’s a reason rappers still wear vintage Five Time Zone watches. Drake flexed all of Pharrell’s old chains by Jacob in his “Jumbotron Shit Poppin” video in 2023. Jacob’s pieces look just as incredible now as they did 20 years ago. And while he may not be No. 1 when it comes to the current state of the jewelry game, he’s still crafting absolutely incredible bling. Nowadays, beyond custom jewelry for a select few longtime friends like Pharrell and NIGO, his brand Jacob and Co. is pushing the boundaries in the luxury watch world. –Mike DeStefano
Leo Khusro
Location: Houston
Years active: 5
Top clients: Justin Jefferson, Joe Burrow, Vinicius Jr., Lamine Yamal
Khusro got his start from ground zero and cut his teeth working under legendary Houston jeweler Iceman Nick before he launched his own company in 2021. Ever since, he’s continuously added to an impressive list of pro athlete clients across the world. One of his most well-known pieces was made for Justin Jefferson, an iced-out fighter pendant hanging from a chain with star-shaped links to nod to Jefferson’s nickname, “Jettas.” He’s kept adding to his rapidly-expanding roster of pro footballers around the world. He’s even made a number of pieces for young phenom and World Cup champion Lamine Yamal. It’s easy to see how Khusro has gotten the moniker, “your favorite athlete’s favorite jeweler.” –Mike DeStefano
Icebox
Location: Atlanta
Years active: 50
Top clients: Lil Yachty, Young Thug, Lil Baby, 21 Savage
When you think of Atlanta’s jewelry scene, chances are you think of Icebox. Second-generation jewelers Mo, Rafi, and Zahir Jooma helped push the company, which was founded back in 1976, into the zeitgeist over the past few years. A big reason behind their newfound relevance is their online presence. Through its YouTube channel and social media pages, the company grants a higher level of access to its celebrity interactions than other jewelers. –Mike DeStefano
Grillz Jewelz
Location: Tokyo
Years active: 15
Top clients: ASAP Rocky, Fakemink, Luka Sabbat
When it comes to creative grills, few are doing it as well as Grillz Jewelz in Tokyo. Founder Tetsuya Akiyama has turned precious metal mouthpieces into artwork since starting his business in 2011. Flames and American flags are drawn in diamonds. Gold teeth are accentuated with rubies. He’s even done unconventional sets that put the diamonds on the inside of your smile. It’s no surprise that stars like ASAP Rocky and Fakemink have flown to the other side of the world on more than one occasion to get some of Akiyama’s work. –Mike DeStefano
Greg Yuna
Location: New York City
Years active: 17
Top clients: Joey Bada$$, Lil Yachty, Nigel Sylvester, Hailey Bieber
Greg Yuna has continuously followed his “Queens Get The Money” vision to adorn his celebrity clients, who love him for his bold designs and a cool factor that is all New York. He also educates his clientele by emphasizing the need to understand gemstone quality, intricate detail, and craft. His New York storefront on Mulberry Street has become a hot spot on the block. While his high-profile custom projects aren’t as abundant at this point in his career, it’s about quality over quanity with Yuna. Recent work with Nike and Daniel Arsham proves that he is still one of the top jewelers in the game that world-renowned artists and brands look to when they need something executed at the highest level.
Jason of Beverly Hills
Location: Los Angeles
Years active: 24
Top clients: Drake, ASAP Rocky, championship-winning professional sports teams
Since 2002, Jason Arasheben has become one of the most renowned jewelers in the world. Occasionally, he’ll reveal custom work, like the colorful Anita Max Wynn pendant he made for Drake to celebrate his 2025 Australian tour, or a Rihanna statue ring that ASAP Rocky wore in his “D.M.B.” music video. Arasheben’s most impressive customs are the ones for pro athletes. From 2009 to 2026, Jason of Beverly Hills has designed over 20 championship rings across the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL. Each one is even crazier than the last, with hidden compartments and secret messages engraved throughout. Becoming the go-to creator for something that represents that level of excellence speaks for itself. –Mike DeStefano
Elliot Eliantte
Location: New York City
Years active: 8
Top clients: Travis Scott, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Kendrick Lamar
Eliantte is one of the most name-checked jewelers in hip-hop. Kendrick Lamar shout him out in his guest verse on Playboi Carti’s “Good Credit”: Eliantte go big, white gold link fall on the belly. It’s very fitting, considering Eliantte’s work for K-Dot is some of his best output recently—the Jesus piece that Kendrick wore on stage at the Grammys, and the lowercase “a” pendant that swung from his neck during his monumental Super Bowl LIX halftime performance. But Kendrick is far from Eliantte’s only A-list client. Since starting his company in 2018, Eliantte has racked up an impressive list of repeat customers. He’s also always been innovative when it comes to chain links. These aren’t just your typical Cuban links or herringbones. His chains have mimicked everything from snakes to seashells. Eliantte’s consistency and high-quality pieces makes him a defining figure of this era of custom jewelry. –Mike DeStefano
Jewelry Unlimited
Location: Atlanta
Years active: 18
Top clients: Playboi Carti, Sexyy Red, Latto, Kai Cenat
Wafi Lalani of Jewelry Unlimited has been a staple of the hip-hop jewelry scene in Atlanta since 2008. Lalani started out working in his father’s jewelry kiosk as a kid, and brought that knowledge to Atlanta’s jewelry elite. In recent times, Playboi Carti has been one of Lalani’s biggest customers through his Music era. Other pieces include his attention-grabbing "YVL" chain—done in 18k white gold and VVS diamonds—to represent his "Young Vamp Life" label, and Opium logo belt buckles. Lalani’s continued experimentation with unique techniques like oxidation, as well as his multicolored gemstones and gothic motifs, have expanded his clientele and their trust for him. That’s important, especially in a city like Atlanta, which is considered a creative leader in hip-hop jewelry. –Vikki Tobak
Johnny Dang
Location: Houston
Years active: 28
Top clients: Paul Wall, Megan Thee Stallion, Drake, IShowSpeed
To call Dang a legend would be an understatement. The Houston-based jeweler has been serving up some of the best grills in the world for over two decades. While some of the other leading jewelers in the industry have been supplanted over the years by younger and fresher talent, the “King of Bling” has maintained his status as a go-to when you want to flood your mouth with diamonds. That’s because he keeps finding new ways to create diamond smiles with creations like his Honeymoon and Big Block Honeycomb sets. His clientele speaks for itself. From rappers like Drake and Megan Thee Stallion to pro athletes like Ja’Marr Chase and A’ja Wilson to the biggest streamers in the world like IShowSpeed, Dang has worked with the best of the best. Of course, we have to mention his longtime friend and business partner Paul Wall, who helped put Dang and his diamond teeth on the global stage back in the 2000s. Houston is considered by many to be the grill capital of the world. Nearly 30 years later, Dang is still the reason why. –Mike DeStefano
Gabby Elan
Location: New York City
Years active: 36
Top clients: Pharrell, Tyler, the Creator, Rihanna, LeBron James, Kim Kardashian
Whether it's Wu-Tang Clan’s OG fang grills from the ’90s or Pharrell’s canary-yellow diamond set, the father-son duo of Gabby and Elan Pinhasov have been in the jewelry game for decades. They are the go-to jewelers for just about every artist who wants to flash a gem-set smile or display miniature artwork on their teeth. Not your mom’s gold fronts for sure.
As of late, that has included standouts like a “Dead Homies” grill featuring painted faces of fallen friends, including Virgil Abloh, Takeoff, and ASAP Yams, for Ferg. Tyler, the Creator showed off a set meant to look like actual teeth with micro inset rubies, white diamonds, yellow diamonds, and paraiba tourmalines on each tooth. Pharrell’s Fancy Vivid Yellow Diamond set was insane even by the high bar that he has set for himself with his past grills from the family. A grill from Gabby Elan is about as close to perfection as you can get.
A Jewellers
Location: London
Years active: 18
Top clients: Central Cee, Burna Boy, Rema
Abtin Abassi’s A Jewellers has been solidifying its reputation in the UK for years, but it’s gotten a lot more notoriety across the pond lately. A big reason for that are the crazy pieces that Abassi has been cooking up for artists like Central Cee and Rema as they also achieve global superstar status. Cench’s three-dimensional pendant of Queen Elizabeth II was one of the craziest custom pieces we have seen in years. He made a replica of London Stadium for Burna Boy to wear around his neck with 600ct of natural VVS diamonds and 1kilo of gold. He even linked with fellow UK artist Slawn to create some wearable art for Playboi Carti. When the GOAT approves, you’re doing something right. –Mike DeStefano
Alex Moss
Location: New York City
Years active: 6
Top clients: Drake, Tyler, the Creator, ASAP Rocky, Playboi Carti, Yeat
Alex Moss prides himself on being low-key and high-profile at the same time, with superstar clients as well as next-gen artists like Ken Carson all collaborating with the jeweler on highly customized, detailed pieces.
Moss' designs are characterized by their bold, unexpected approach, often incorporating intricate details, goth and punk motifs, and high-quality materials. His work for rap’s biggest superstars is revealed what feels like weekly at this point. In 2026 alone, he showcased various new pieces for Drake, from ice blue OVO owls to Vava belt buckles. The insane volume of ice he delivers to Drake was even immortalized on the Iceman cut “National Treasures.” He made ASAP Rocky’s “Punk Rocky” pendant; spiked diamond chokers for North West; thorn chains for K-pop icon G-Dragon; as well as a pendant to celebrate the Knicks NBA championship that got worn by Josh Hart during the parade. That’s only a fraction of the insane pieces that Moss has showcased this year. He’s operating at a level few other jewelers are right now. Like Jacob or Ben Baller have before him, he is building an era-defining resume.