Teyana Taylor, Rihanna, ASAP Rocky, and More Make Vanity Fair's Relaunched Best Dressed List

Vanity Fair is bringing back one of fashion's most coveted rankings, and the class of 2026 is as eclectic as the moment demands.

The magazine published its Best Dressed List on Tuesday (Aug. 25) for the first time this decade, unveiling its primary honorees as part of its September 2026 Style Issue.

The issue, edited by Mark Guiducci, explores the question of who defines American style now in a rapidly shifting cultural climate.

The primary 10 honorees are Teyana Taylor, Jacob Elordi, Louisa Jacobson, Michaela Coel, Frida Escobedo, Harry Styles, Paloma Elsesser, Hunter Schafer, Anna Weyant, and Colman Domingo.

Beyond the core 10, the ranking includes five specialized categories.