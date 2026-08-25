Style

Teyana Taylor, Rihanna, ASAP Rocky, and More Make Vanity Fair's Relaunched Best Dressed List

The magazine's first ranking of the decade brings together fashion icons, culture-shapers, and a new generation of stars.

(L) Teyana Taylor in a burgundy gown. (R) Rihanna in a sparkling outfit with ASAP Rocky in a pink suit at a fashion event.
Images via Brianna Bryson/FilmMagic and Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Vanity Fair is bringing back one of fashion's most coveted rankings, and the class of 2026 is as eclectic as the moment demands.

The magazine published its Best Dressed List on Tuesday (Aug. 25) for the first time this decade, unveiling its primary honorees as part of its September 2026 Style Issue.

The issue, edited by Mark Guiducci, explores the question of who defines American style now in a rapidly shifting cultural climate.

The primary 10 honorees are Teyana Taylor, Jacob Elordi, Louisa Jacobson, Michaela Coel, Frida Escobedo, Harry Styles, Paloma Elsesser, Hunter Schafer, Anna Weyant, and Colman Domingo.

Beyond the core 10, the ranking includes five specialized categories.

The Perennials honors those whose style endures, including Grace Jones, Lenny Kravitz, Tracee Ellis Ross, Chloë Sevigny, Nicole Kidman, and more.

The Professionals celebrates individuals working within the fashion industry. This roster features Marc Jacobs, Kendall Jenner, Miuccia Prada, Anok Yai, and Alessandro Michele, among others.

The Originals highlights outlandish, innovative, and highly unconventional dressers. This category includes Spike Lee, Rosalía, Björk, Alysa Liu, Sandy Powell, Yseult, and Pope Leo XIV.

Highly coordinated style partners are featured in The Duos. These couples, siblings, or creative partners include Zendaya and Law Roach, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky, Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner, Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor, and Kim Kardashian and North West.

Finally, The Future represents breakout stars. This rising list includes Erling Haaland, Blue Ivy Carter, Olivia Dean, Chase Infiniti, Odessa A’Zion, and Tyla.

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