Nicole Kidman

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

'Lioness' Season 3 Gets a Release Date on Paramount
Pop Culture

Zoe Saldaña's 'Lioness' Season 3 Lands Paramount+ Premiere Date

Zoe Saldaña's Joe is back in action as 'Lioness' Season 3 hits Paramount+ this August, with higher stakes and threats closing in on every side.

Bernadette Giacomazzo39 days ago
BIARRITZ, FRANCE - APRIL 28: Nicole Kidman attends the Chanel Cruise 2026/27 on April 28, 2026 in Biarritz, France. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky at the 35th Annual Gotham Film Awards held at Cipriani Wall Street on December 01, 2025 in New York, New York.
Pop Culture

Nicole Kidman Says She’d Kiss Rihanna if She Swapped Lives With ASAP Rocky

The actress immediately knew how she'd spend her day if she were to live as the 'Don't Be Dumb' rapper.

Jaelani Turner-Williams80 days ago
Sandra Bullock is seen outside the 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' at the Ed Sullivan Theater on on March 14, 2022 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Sandra Bullock Joined Instagram and Is Already Teasing Her Famous Friends

She left a comment beneath a video of Jennifer Aniston doing Jason Bateman’s hair, saying, 'Me next mama? Going for a witchy look...'

Holly Riordan93 days ago
'Lioness' Season 3 Wraps Filming, But Premiere Date Not Yet Confirmed
Pop Culture

‘Lioness’ Season 3 Wraps Filming With No Premiere Date in Sight

Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, and Morgan Freeman return as Taylor Sheridan expands the series with new cast, Texas locations, and an 'EPIC' Season 3 shoot.

Bernadette Giacomazzo106 days ago
Nicole Kidman
Pop Culture

Nicole Kidman Says She Felt 'Free' From Strong Sense of Smell During COVID

She also revealed that she found it difficult to kiss her 'Big Little Lies' co-star Alexander Skarsgård due to his breath.

tara mahadevan127 days ago
Advertisement
Nicole Kidman Breaks Silence on Keith Urban Divorce: 'I Don't Discuss Out of Respect'
Pop Culture

Nicole Kidman Breaks Silence on Keith Urban Divorce: 'I Don't Discuss Out of Respect'

Nearly 20 years, two daughters, and a very public love story: how Nicole Kidman is handling the Keith Urban divorce while stepping into her next chapter.

Bernadette Giacomazzo128 days ago
Elle Fanning in a sparkling gown at a formal event, with photographers in the background capturing the moment.
Pop Culture

Elle Fanning Plays an OnlyFans Creator in ‘Margo’s Got Money Troubles' Series: What to Know

The buzzy Apple TV+ drama is set to debut on April 15.

tara mahadevan169 days ago
Meet Maggie Baugh, The 25-Year-Old Guitarist in the Middle of The Keith Urban-Nicole Kidman Split
Music

Maggie Baugh, 25, in Spotlight Amid Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman’s Divorce

Keith Urban recently changed song lyrics inspired by Nicole Kidman to reference his 25-year-old guitar player instead.

Bernadette Giacomazzo289 days ago
Keith Urban Nicole Kidman
Pop Culture

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Have a Staggering 2025 Net Worth Amid Split

The superstar couple’s divorce is shining a spotlight on their massive fortune and the empire they’ve built together.

Jessica Mcbride289 days ago
Advertisement
FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 08: Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas.
Pop Culture

Nicole Kidman Files for Divorce From Keith Urban After 19 Years of Marriage

The filing comes one day after the couple's separation was announced.

Jaelani Turner-Williams290 days ago
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman pose at an event, with a red backdrop displaying "Academy of Country Music."
Pop Culture

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Have Reportedly Separated After 19 Years Together

The couple married in 2006 and have two children together.

Alex Ocho291 days ago
Harris Dickinson in black hoodie sitting on a couch, holding a microphone. There are windows with a view of trees and houses behind them.
Pop Culture

Harris Dickinson Says Women Told Him 'Deeply Inappropriate' Things After ‘Babygirl' Release

The 29-year-old actor felt uncomfortable by some of the comments women made to him after he starred in the 2024 erotic thriller.

Joe Price291 days ago
Nicole Kidman and Halina Reijn pose together at an event, both wearing elegant dresses.
Pop Culture

Halina Reijn on Using Intimacy Coordinators for ‘Babygirl' Sex Scenes

With the help of an intimacy coordinator, Reijn led Kidman and her 28-year-old co-star Harris Dickinson through the film's sex scenes.

Alex Ocho565 days ago
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 17: Nicole Kidman attends the 2024 Governors Awards at Dolby Theatre on November 17, 2024 in Hollywood, California.
Pop Culture

Nicole Kidman Debunks Divorce Meme, Explains AMC Ad and Oscars Clap Memes

The Academy Award winner told 'GQ' that the meme of herself allegedly leaving a divorce lawyer's office is from a movie set.

Jaelani Turner-Williams606 days ago
Advertisement
A still from Leave the World Behind from Netflix
Pop Culture

Netflix Previews 2023 Slate of Movies in Trailer Soundtracked by Lil Nas X

Netflix has a slew of movies set to be rolled out over the next 12 months, including Sam Esmail’s ‘Leave the World Behind’ with Mahershala Ali and Ethan Hawke.

Trace William Cowen1276 days ago
cast of big little lies on hbo
Pop Culture

Zoë Kravitz Says 'Big Little Lies' Won't Return Following Jean-Marc Vallée's Death

According to Zoë Kravitz, Big Little Lies, the HBO drama series helmed by late Quebec director Jean-Marc Vallée, will not be returning for its third season.

Louis Pavlakos1339 days ago
Kim Kardashian walks in a Balenciaga show
Style

Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa, Nicole Kidman, and More Walk Balenciaga’s Fall 2022 Couture Runway Show

The luxury house's 51st couture collection, which marks Demna's second couture entry as creative director, was unveiled with a presentation in Paris.

Trace William Cowen1472 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App