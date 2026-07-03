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The Vancouver-raised actor opens up about his co-stars, self-care, his love for Leon Bridges, and his most memorable interaction with a stranger.Natalie Harmsen
'Boy Erased' and 'The Miseducation of Cameron Post' both tackle conversion therapy. Discover why one shines and the other fails.Andy Herrera
These actors are very washed.Andrew Gruttadaro
From Robert Eggers' newest film 'The Northman' to the next Sony Pictures Spiderman spinoff 'Morbius,' these are the best new movies in theaters for April 2022.Andy Herrera