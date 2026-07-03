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Episode 5 of Euphoria Season 3 on HBO featured Nate in, you guessed it, more Bottega Veneta.Mike DeStefano
From a Lil Jon classic performed by a James Brown impersonator, to a tense encounter with a loan shark, we break down Cassie and Nate's wedding night.Trace William Cowen
From Zendaya to Tom Holland, Anya Taylor-Joy to Jacob Elordi, this is our definitive list for the best actors and actresses in their 20s right now.Khal
DIY and one-of-one apparel and accessories are all over social media. Here are the best artists in the customization game.Mike DeStefano