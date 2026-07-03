Hunter Schafer

Hunter Schafer is an American actress, model, and LGBTQ+ activist best known for her role as Jules Vaughn on HBO's *Euphoria*. She began her career in high-fashion modeling, walking for Prada and Dior, before earning critical acclaim for portraying a transgender teenager navigating complex identity and relationships with emotional depth and nuance. Her influence extends beyond acting, as she actively shapes transgender representation in Hollywood through advocacy and visibility. Fans return to her work because she challenges traditional casting norms and brings authentic perspectives to stories about gender identity, making her a pivotal figure in expanding inclusivity in entertainment.

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Zendaya in a black dress at an event, and Sam Levinson in a black suit at an HBO "Euphoria" premiere.
Pop Culture

'Euphoria' Season 3 Is Show's Swan Song, Sam Levinson and HBO Confirm

The latest episode, now confirmed as the series finale, gave fans a movie-length goodbye.

Trace William Cowen46 days ago
Aubrey O'Day with long blonde hair in an orange dress poses at an event with a backdrop featuring handprints and logos.
Music

Aubrey O'Day in Awe of New 'Euphoria' Episode, Compares Viewing Experience to Watching Diddy Doc

"That was truly a piece of art," O'Day said of the 'Euphoria' wedding episode.

Trace William Cowen81 days ago
Anne Hathaway smiling in close up
Pop Culture

Anne Hathaway’s New ‘Mother Mary’ Track Is Getting Mixed Reactions

Anne Hathaway’s FKA twigs–produced song for A24’s ‘Mother Mary’ is getting mixed reactions as the actress opens up about playing a pop star.

Simone Torn106 days ago
Zendaya with curly hair wearing a light blue blazer, looking displeased.
Pop Culture

'Euphoria' Trailer: Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, and More Return for Long-Awaited New Season

Zendaya's character, Rue, is seen being questioned about a trip to Mexico in the latest look at the HBO hit's upcoming third season.

Trace William Cowen108 days ago
Zendaya sitting by a window, wearing a striped shirt, with a serious expression. Desert landscape visible outside.
Pop Culture

'Euphoria' Is Finally Back: Zendaya Returns as Rue in New Trailer for Season 3

The series returns after four years away this April.

Trace William Cowen183 days ago
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Natasha Lyonne, Danielle Deadwyler, and Sam Trammell are among the lastest group of actors to join the robust cast of 'Euphoria.'
Pop Culture

Natasha Lyonne, Danielle Deadwyler, and Sam Trammell Join 'Euphoria' Season 3 Cast

The HBO drama's upcoming third season features much of the beloved cast returning, as well as some new heavy hitters.

Alex Gonzalez273 days ago
Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, and Maude Apatow attend HBO / HBO Max Emmy Nominees Reception at San Vicente Bungalows on September 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.
Pop Culture

'Euphoria’ Season 3 Set for Spring 2026 Premiere, HBO Boss Says

The show's season 2 finale aired back in March 2022.

Alex Gonzalez304 days ago
Hunter Schafer and Rosalía sitting together at an event, smiling. Hunter has light hair tied back, wearing a fur coat; Rosalía has long dark hair.
Music

Rosalía Says She Felt ‘Freedom’ in Sexuality After Dating Hunter Schafer

The Spanish singer recalled her five-month relationship and their reunion of the set of "Euphoria."

Alex Ocho336 days ago
Rosalía attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.
Pop Culture

'Euphoria' Showrunner Sam Levinson Teases Rosalía's 'Charismatic' Role

The Spanish musician had been a fan of the HBO series years before getting cast.

Alex Gonzalez337 days ago
Hunter Schafer
Pop Culture

Hunter Schafer Says Being Marked Male on Her New Passport 'Doesn't Change' Her 'Trans-ness'

President Donald Trump’s latest policy recognizes only male and female genders.

tara mahadevan510 days ago
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A person drawing colorful cartoon characters on fabric with a marker, with visible tattoos on their hand. Tony tafuro
Style

How Custom Fashion Took Over Social Media

Whether through DIY or custom commissions, young people are willing to spend more time and money than ever to find their style.

India Roby624 days ago
Dominic Fike (left) and Hunter Schafer attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California
Pop Culture

Hunter Schafer Says Finding out Dominic Fike Cheated ‘Fundamentally Changed’ Her

The former couple met on the set of the second season of HBO's "Euphoria" in 2022 before calling it quits last summer.

Alex Ocho707 days ago
Pop Culture

Hunter Schafer Confirms She Dated Rosalía for 5 Months: 'It's Something I'm Happy to Share'

In an interview with 'GQ,' Schafer said that she and Rosalía dated briefly but remain friends.

Jaelani Turner-Williams835 days ago
Screenshot from trailer for 'The Hunger Games The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.'
Pop Culture

Here's the Debut Trailer for 'The Hunger Games' Prequel 'The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes'

'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' prequel features a star-studded cast that includes Rachel Zegler, Viola Davis, Peter Dinklage, and more.

Jose Martinez1176 days ago

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