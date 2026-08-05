Cardi B Joined by Quenlin Blackwell, Brooks Nader, and More in Old Navy’s Fall Denim Campaign

For Cardi, the partnership goes back to her roots as a child in the Bronx. "I grew up shopping at Old Navy," said the Grammy winner per the Gap Inc. press release. "I remember my mom would always get our 4th of July outfits from there, she took it very seriously! So being part of this campaign felt natural to me, it felt like a full circle moment! They fit like they were literally made just for you!"

Four silhouettes are the highlight of Old Navy’s new denim collection, including The Arc, a mid-rise style with a curved, rounded leg built for ease through the hip and thigh, an original take on the barrel shape. The versatile Hi-Rise Wide Leg offers a relaxed, everyday silhouette; the Low-Rise Baggy pulls from '90s styling with a slouchy wide leg; and the high-rise Barrel has structured volume through the hip and thigh. The perfect fit for Cardi in the campaign is the, the Extra High-Waisted Wide-Leg, is available in standard, cuffed, and Curvy fits for those in need of more room.

The full Old Navy’s denim collection starts at $22 and is available now in stores and online. The jeans are currently on sale 20% off, while Old Navy is also offering an extra 30% off promo with code EXTRA.