ESPN Strongly Denies Report It Won't Renew $1.6 Billion WWE Deal: 'Categorically False'

ESPN is pushing back against a report claiming the network has already decided to move on from WWE once its massive media rights agreement expires.

After SEScoops reported that ESPN does not intend to renew its five-year deal with WWE, the network firmly denied the claim.

Ben Cafardo of ESPN Communications called the report “categorically false,” rejecting the idea that a decision has already been made about the future of the partnership.

“There is no truth to the report that we have decided not to renew. They never checked with us before publishing and had they, we would have told them that was completely false,” Cafardo wrote on X.