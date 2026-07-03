Harry Styles

Harry Styles is a British singer, songwriter, and actor who first rose to global fame as a member of One Direction. Since embarking on his solo career in 2016, he has distinguished himself by blending rock, folk, and glam influences with introspective songwriting and genre-blurring production, crafting a sound that defies typical pop boundaries. His cultural relevance comes from his bold approach to gender-fluid fashion and theatrical live performances, which have sparked important conversations about masculinity and identity within the music industry. Fans return not only for his music but also for his ability to challenge traditional pop norms through his distinctive style and charismatic presence.

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AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - MAY 16: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO STANDALONE PUBLICATION USE (NO SPECIAL INTEREST OR SINGLE ARTIST PUBLICATION USE; NO BOOK USE)) Harry
Music

Harry Styles' Team Responds to Fan Complaints About Obstructed Views at Tour

Sightline issues on the Together, Together Tour's opening night in Amsterdam have prompted a review of the stage layout.

Trey Alston59 days ago
Channing Tatum at the 98th Annual Oscars held at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 09: Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz are seen on March 09, 2026 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Channing Tatum Posts Video About 'Letting Go' After Zoë Kravitz Engagement News

Tatum and Kravitz were briefly engaged before ultimately calling it quits.

Jaelani Turner-Williams73 days ago
Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum attend the photocall of "Blink Twice" at IET London on August 18, 2024 in London, England.
Pop Culture

Channing Tatum Shares Cryptic Poem After Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles Engagement News

'There's been a lot of yelling—and crying,' the poem says.

Holly Riordan80 days ago
Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz
Pop Culture

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz Are Reportedly Engaged

The pair have been dating for about 8 months.

Andrew White81 days ago
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Drake in a leather jacket, Bad Bunny in a tuxedo, and Kanye West in sunglasses and a black shirt.
Music

Drake, Bad Bunny, and Kanye West Among Spotify's Most-Streamed Artists of All Time

The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Travis Scott, and more also make appearances on the latest rankings.

Trace William Cowen85 days ago
Harry Styles performs on stage during The BRIT Awards 2026.
Music

Ticketmaster to Resell Thousands of Resale Harry Styles NYC Concert Tickets

His 30-night residency at Madison Square Garden in New York City will last from August 26 to October 31.

Jose Martinez86 days ago
Zoe Kravitz and Harry Styles Spark Engagement Rumors
Pop Culture

Are Zoe Kravitz and Harry Styles Engaged? Inside the Ring Photos Fans Can’t Ignore

Zoe’s new sparkler, Harry’s residency plans, Rome getaways, and a Lenny Kravitz meetup—how the low-key fling turned into full-on engagement buzz.

Bernadette Giacomazzo87 days ago
Ben Marshall and Harry Styles kissing on stage with a band in the background, during an episode of "Saturday Night Live"
Music

Harry Styles Kisses ‘Saturday Night Live’ Cast Member as He Jokes About Queerbaiting Claims

The host locked lips with Ben Marshall during his monologue while promoting his new album, 'Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.'

Alex Ocho124 days ago
Harry Styles' Romance with Zoe Kravitz Heats Up
Pop Culture

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz Spark Romance Buzz in NYC

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz were seen walking hand in hand in New York City while the singer was in town ahead of his Saturday Night Live appearance.

Bernadette Giacomazzo124 days ago
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Harry Styles.
Music

Harry Styles Has Reportedly Been Walking Over 5 Miles to 'SNL' Rehearsals

The pop star is set to be host and musical guest of the famous sketch show this weekend, in support of his new album, 'Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.'

Trey Alston125 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 04: Recording artists Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Harry Styles of One Direction perform at 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2015 presented by Capital One at Staples Center on December 4, 2015 in Los Angeles, California
Music

Harry Styles Says It Was 'Difficult' to Lose Liam Payne, Praises His 'Kindest Heart'

Styles called the late One Direction member a "super special person."

Jaelani Turner-Williams135 days ago
No, Harry Styles Does Not Have a Hair Transplant
Music

No, Harry Styles Does Not Have a Hair Transplant

Harry Styles responded to years of hair transplant rumors with humor, joking about his hairline during a recent interview appearance.

Bernadette Giacomazzo141 days ago
Harry Styles performing on stage, wearing a red sequin jacket, holding a microphone, with tattoos visible on his chest.
Music

Harry Styles Faces Backlash Over Expensive Tour Tickets

Fans vent online as prices climb for the singer's upcoming Together, Together tour dates.

Alex Ocho171 days ago
Harry Styles Announces 2026 Tour Dates, Including 30-Night MSG Residency
Music

Harry Styles Announces 2026 Tour With Massive 30-Show Madison Square Garden Residency

The residency-style tour launches in May 2026 in support of his upcoming album 'Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.'

Bernadette Giacomazzo176 days ago
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Harry Styles at an event, wearing a colorful, sleeveless checkered outfit. Black background with awards and CBS logo.
Music

Harry Styles Announces New Album, Lands Second MSG Residency

Harry Styles returns with 'Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.', set for March release, marking his first album in over three years.

Bernadette Giacomazzo183 days ago
Zoe Kravitz & Harry Styles Are Just Friends With Benefits, Her Rep Confirms
Pop Culture

Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles Are 'Just Friends With Benefits,' Insiders Say

The acting scion and the former One Direction star are keeping it cool and casual.

Bernadette Giacomazzo316 days ago

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