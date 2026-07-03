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Taking notes from 2016’s ‘Ghostbusters,’ here’s our dream squad for the ‘Furious’ franchise.Kristen Yoonsoo Kim
Benedict is back for more multiverse-complicated strangeness, this time with the beloved Sam Raimi in the director's chair. Here's what people are saying.Trace William Cowen
Pop Culture
'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness': Biggest Takeaways From the Official Trailer
With 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' set to drop in May, it's time to dive into all of the theories and takeaways from the first official trailer.Jordan Rose
Following the Season 1 finale of 'WandaVision,' Black Twitter began reimagining Vision as ViShawn and got the hashtag trending on the social media platform.tara mahadevan