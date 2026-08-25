Tate McRae Stars in Calvin Klein's Fall 2026 'Feel the Fit' Denim Campaign

Calvin Klein just debuted its new Feel the Fit denim campaign, featuring the Grammy Award-nominated Tate McRae at its center.

The artist, who earned her first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart last year with So Close to What, stars in the Carlijn Jacobs-directed campaign and emphasises the joy of the perfect denim fit with a dance routine. Soundtracked by Deee-Lite’s iconic 1990 dance hit “Groove Is in the Heart,” McRae shows off her new denim with choreography by Sergio Reis.