Tate McRae Stars in Calvin Klein's Fall 2026 'Feel the Fit' Denim Campaign

Calvin Klein just debuted its new Feel the Fit denim campaign, featuring the Grammy Award-nominated Tate McRae at its center.
The artist, who earned her first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart last year with So Close to What, stars in the Carlijn Jacobs-directed campaign and emphasises the joy of the perfect denim fit with a dance routine. Soundtracked by Deee-Lite’s iconic 1990 dance hit “Groove Is in the Heart,” McRae shows off her new denim with choreography by Sergio Reis.
“I’ve always been a fan of Calvin Klein jeans,” said McRae. “Every style has its own personality, but they all give you that same undeniable confidence. This campaign is about that moment when you put on your favorite pair of jeans, and everything just clicks. I loved being able to move, dance, and bring my own energy to every look.”
Check out the campaign imagery by Carlijn Jacobs below.