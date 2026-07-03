Sarah Paulson

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Teyana Taylor and Paul Thomas Anderson at the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California.
Pop Culture

Teyana Taylor Reacts After Going Viral for Cheering Paul Thomas Anderson’s Critics Choice Win

Fans loved Teyana Taylor’s hype reaction to Paul Thomas Anderson’s Critics Choice win — and she jumped right into the conversation.

Alex Gonzalez191 days ago
Ryan Murphy, Kim Kardashian, Niecy Nash-Betts, and Sarah Paulson
Pop Culture

Ryan Murphy's 'All's Fair' Legal Drama With Kim Kardashian Debuts to 0% on Rotten Tomatoes

'The Guardian' called the series "existentially terrible."

Trey Alston254 days ago
Sarah Paulson in a green outfit and Kim Kardashian in a black dress with layered necklaces at an event with a purple backdrop.
Pop Culture

Sarah Paulson Accidentally Spat a Chip Into Kim Kardashian’s Eye While Filming ‘All’s Fair’

Sarah Paulson reveals she accidentally spat a chip into Kim Kardashian’s eye while filming their new Hulu show.

Mark Elibert256 days ago
(L-R) Sean Duffy and Kim Kardashian.
Pop Culture

Kim Kardashian’s Fake Moon Landing Claim Gets Response from NASA Chief

NASA's Acting Administrator Sean Duffy wanted to make sure the reality TV star knew the full story.

tara mahadevan258 days ago
Hulu/YouTube
Pop Culture

Kim Kardashian Means Business in Ryan Murphy "All's Fair" Trailer

The media personality and entrepreneur leads the upcoming Hulu legal drama as Allura Grant.

Jaelani Turner-Williams281 days ago
Advertisement
Teyana Taylor attends "Tyler Perry's Straw" New York Screening at The Plaza on June 03, 2025 in New York City.
Music

Teyana Taylor Reveals Star-Studded Tracklist for 'Escape Room' Album

The album will feature Kerry Washington, Taraji P. Henson, Issa Rae, Sarah Paulson, and more.

Alex Gonzalez337 days ago
Holland Taylor and Sarah Paulson at the "Patriots" event, standing side by side. Taylor is wearing a scarf and Paulson is in a striped blazer
Pop Culture

Sarah Paulson Says Living Separately Is the 'Secret' to Decade-Long Marriage With Holland Taylor

“We spend plenty of time together, but we don’t live in the same house," Paulson revealed.

Jaelani Turner-Williams791 days ago
Sarah Paulson and Pedro Pascal in LA
Pop Culture

Sarah Paulson Says She Financially Supported Pedro Pascal Early in His Career

Sarah Paulson told 'Esquire' that she gave money to Pedro Pascal in the early days of his career so that he could feed himself after the two met in New York.

taramhdvn1192 days ago
Advertisement
Sarah Paulson
Pop Culture

Sarah Paulson Addresses Backlash Over Wearing Fat Suit to Play Linda Tripp

With FX's 'Impeachment: American Crime Story' set to premiere next week, Sarah Paulson admits she regrets wearing a fat suit to portray Linda Tripp in the show.

Brad Callas1781 days ago
Issa Rae attends the world premiere of "The Photograph"
Pop Culture

Issa Rae, Dan Levy, and Bette Midler Set to Star in HBO Coronavirus Special 'Coastal Elites'

Per 'The Wrap,' Rae, Levy, Midler, Paulson, and Dever will portray characters that live in either New York or Los Angeles during the pandemic.

Xavier Hamilton2220 days ago
culkin
Pop Culture

Macaulay Culkin to Star in 'American Horror Story' Season 10

Macaulay Culkin's role on 'American Horror Story' counts as his first as a series regular on a live-action TV show.

Trace William Cowen2332 days ago
run
Pop Culture

Sarah Paulson Stars in New Paranoia-Filled 'Run' Trailer

The 'Searching' team of Aneesh Chaganty and Sev Ohanian are back with more heat.

Trace William Cowen2338 days ago
rihanna
Music

Rihanna Wants to Be a Mother ‘More Than Anything in Life’

The multi-hyphenate spoke to 'Ocean's 8' costar Sarah Paulson about her career, becoming a mother, and her love life during a recent interview.

Hannah Lifshutz2593 days ago
Advertisement
Sandra Bullock
Pop Culture

Sandra Bullock Must Keep Her Eyes Shut in Trailer for 'Bird Box'

Netflix’s new apocalyptic thriller also stars Sarah Paulson, Trevante Rhodes, John Malkovitch, and Lil Rel Howery.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2822 days ago
'Glass' Cast
Pop Culture

The First Trailer for M. Night Shyamalan's 'Glass' Has Arrived

The film, which was teased during San Diego Comic-Con on Friday, is the third installment of Shyamalan's superhero-thriller franchise, following 'Unbreakable' and 'Split.'

Joshua Espinoza2918 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App