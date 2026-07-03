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Teyana Taylor Reacts After Going Viral for Cheering Paul Thomas Anderson’s Critics Choice Win
Fans loved Teyana Taylor’s hype reaction to Paul Thomas Anderson’s Critics Choice win — and she jumped right into the conversation.
Ryan Murphy's 'All's Fair' Legal Drama With Kim Kardashian Debuts to 0% on Rotten Tomatoes
'The Guardian' called the series "existentially terrible."
Sarah Paulson Accidentally Spat a Chip Into Kim Kardashian’s Eye While Filming ‘All’s Fair’
Sarah Paulson reveals she accidentally spat a chip into Kim Kardashian’s eye while filming their new Hulu show.
Kim Kardashian’s Fake Moon Landing Claim Gets Response from NASA Chief
NASA's Acting Administrator Sean Duffy wanted to make sure the reality TV star knew the full story.
Kim Kardashian Means Business in Ryan Murphy "All's Fair" Trailer
The media personality and entrepreneur leads the upcoming Hulu legal drama as Allura Grant.
Teyana Taylor Reveals Star-Studded Tracklist for 'Escape Room' Album
The album will feature Kerry Washington, Taraji P. Henson, Issa Rae, Sarah Paulson, and more.
Sarah Paulson’s Partner Holland Taylor Doesn’t Think They’ll Get Married: ‘It Doesn’t Seem To Mean to Us What It Means to a Lot of People’
The two have been together since 2015.
Sarah Paulson Says Living Separately Is the 'Secret' to Decade-Long Marriage With Holland Taylor
“We spend plenty of time together, but we don’t live in the same house," Paulson revealed.
Sarah Paulson Feels ‘Very Lucky’ to Have Girlfriend Holland Taylor: 'Makes My Life Better in Every Possible Way'
The couple have been together since 2015.
Sarah Paulson Says She Financially Supported Pedro Pascal Early in His Career
Sarah Paulson told 'Esquire' that she gave money to Pedro Pascal in the early days of his career so that he could feed himself after the two met in New York.
Sarah Paulson Addresses Backlash Over Wearing Fat Suit to Play Linda Tripp
With FX's 'Impeachment: American Crime Story' set to premiere next week, Sarah Paulson admits she regrets wearing a fat suit to portray Linda Tripp in the show.
Issa Rae, Dan Levy, and Bette Midler Set to Star in HBO Coronavirus Special 'Coastal Elites'
Per 'The Wrap,' Rae, Levy, Midler, Paulson, and Dever will portray characters that live in either New York or Los Angeles during the pandemic.
Macaulay Culkin to Star in 'American Horror Story' Season 10
Macaulay Culkin's role on 'American Horror Story' counts as his first as a series regular on a live-action TV show.
Sarah Paulson Stars in New Paranoia-Filled 'Run' Trailer
The 'Searching' team of Aneesh Chaganty and Sev Ohanian are back with more heat.
Rihanna Wants to Be a Mother ‘More Than Anything in Life’
The multi-hyphenate spoke to 'Ocean's 8' costar Sarah Paulson about her career, becoming a mother, and her love life during a recent interview.
Sandra Bullock Must Keep Her Eyes Shut in Trailer for 'Bird Box'
Netflix’s new apocalyptic thriller also stars Sarah Paulson, Trevante Rhodes, John Malkovitch, and Lil Rel Howery.
The First Trailer for M. Night Shyamalan's 'Glass' Has Arrived
The film, which was teased during San Diego Comic-Con on Friday, is the third installment of Shyamalan's superhero-thriller franchise, following 'Unbreakable' and 'Split.'