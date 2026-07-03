Jacob Elordi

Jacob Elordi is an Australian actor who rose to fame with his breakout role as Nate Jacobs on HBO's *Euphoria*. He initially gained widespread recognition through Netflix's *The Kissing Booth* franchise, where his portrayal of a charming yet troubled teen resonated with young audiences before he transitioned into more complex and critically acclaimed roles. Elordi’s defining strength lies in his portrayal of layered characters that explore the darker and more conflicted aspects of Gen Z identity. Fans return to his work because of his ability to bring emotional intensity and vulnerability to roles that tackle themes like toxic masculinity and mental health, making him a standout figure in contemporary youth-driven storytelling.

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Aubrey O'Day with long blonde hair in an orange dress poses at an event with a backdrop featuring handprints and logos.
Music

Aubrey O'Day in Awe of New 'Euphoria' Episode, Compares Viewing Experience to Watching Diddy Doc

"That was truly a piece of art," O'Day said of the 'Euphoria' wedding episode.

Trace William Cowen81 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Kendall Jenner attends the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 07: Jacob Elordi attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO's "Euphoria" Season 3 - Red Carpet at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 07, 2026 in Hollywood, California.
Pop Culture

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi Are Reportedly ‘Hanging Out’ as Romance Speculation Intensifies

Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner have reportedly been spending time together.

Jaelani Turner-Williams86 days ago
Zendaya with curly hair wearing a light blue blazer, looking displeased.
Pop Culture

'Euphoria' Trailer: Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, and More Return for Long-Awaited New Season

Zendaya's character, Rue, is seen being questioned about a trip to Mexico in the latest look at the HBO hit's upcoming third season.

Trace William Cowen109 days ago
Nika King attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

‘Euphoria’ Actress Nika King Breaks Down Hidden Costs to ‘Stay Relevant’

The 'Euphoria' fan favorite reminds us that publicists, managers, and agents all come with a price tag.

Alex Gonzalez156 days ago
Jacob Elordi in a black suit and Margot Robbie in a strapless dress pose together, smiling at an event with a white and red backdrop.
Pop Culture

Margot Robbie Calls Jacob Elordi’s On-Set Gesture During 'Wuthering Heights' Scene "Romantic"

The unscripted gesture during a rehearsal ended up shaping a key romantic moment in 'Wuthering Heights.'

Mark Elibert167 days ago
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A close-up of a gold Oscar statuette against a backdrop of draped fabric, symbolizing achievement in the film industry.
Pop Culture

Oscars Nominees 2026: 'Sinners,' 'Marty Supreme,' 'One Battle After Another,' and More

With 16 total nominations, Ryan Coogler's 'Sinners' makes Oscars history.

Trace William Cowen176 days ago
Zendaya sitting by a window, wearing a striped shirt, with a serious expression. Desert landscape visible outside.
Pop Culture

'Euphoria' Is Finally Back: Zendaya Returns as Rue in New Trailer for Season 3

The series returns after four years away this April.

Trace William Cowen184 days ago
Jacob Elordi.
Pop Culture

Jacob Elordi Has No 'Love' for Paparazzi: 'You Make It Really Hard for Me to Live'

The Golden Globes-nominated 'Frankenstein' actor made his feelings clear during a run-in with photographers in France.

Trace William Cowen217 days ago
Jacob Elordi at the 35th Annual Gotham Film Awards held at Cipriani Wall Street on December 01, 2025 in New York, New York.
Pop Culture

Jacob Elordi Says Nate Might Be ‘Nicer’ in ‘Euphoria’ Season 3

The upcoming third season of HBO's 'Euphoria' will pick up five years after the last season left off.

Alex Gonzalez220 days ago
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Natasha Lyonne, Danielle Deadwyler, and Sam Trammell are among the lastest group of actors to join the robust cast of 'Euphoria.'
Pop Culture

Natasha Lyonne, Danielle Deadwyler, and Sam Trammell Join 'Euphoria' Season 3 Cast

The HBO drama's upcoming third season features much of the beloved cast returning, as well as some new heavy hitters.

Alex Gonzalez273 days ago
Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, and Maude Apatow attend HBO / HBO Max Emmy Nominees Reception at San Vicente Bungalows on September 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.
Pop Culture

'Euphoria’ Season 3 Set for Spring 2026 Premiere, HBO Boss Says

The show's season 2 finale aired back in March 2022.

Alex Gonzalez304 days ago
Jacob Elordi
Pop Culture

Jacob Elordi’s ‘Ridiculously' Handsome Frankenstein Monster Divides Critics

The new Frankenstein movie is redefining the literary monster.

Jessica Mcbride320 days ago
Sydney Sweeney at Lionsgate's "Americana" Los Angeles Special Screening held at Desert 5 Spot on August 03, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Sydney Sweeney Says 'Mainly Girls' Criticized Her Soap—But They Wanted Jacob Elordi Bathwater

Sweeney collaborated with Dr. Squatch for soap infused with her own bathwater.

Jaelani Turner-Williams330 days ago

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