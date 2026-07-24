Timothée Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet is an American actor celebrated for his standout roles in *Call Me by Your Name* and *Dune*. He has gained acclaim for collaborating with auteurs like Luca Guadagnino and Denis Villeneuve, delivering performances that combine emotional depth with a distinctive blend of indie and blockbuster sensibilities. His portrayals often emphasize a raw vulnerability paired with intense focus, earning him nods from major film festivals and award bodies. His relevance in Hollywood stems from his deliberate choice of roles that defy conventional leading-man archetypes, often tackling themes of masculinity and identity with subtle complexity. Fans return to his work because he consistently brings fresh perspectives to youth and vulnerability on screen, making him a defining figure in the ongoing cultural conversation about modern masculinity in cinema.

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

A person with curly hair wearing a brown leather jacket and white shirt, smiling and sitting on a talk show set with a cityscape backdrop.
Pop Culture

Club Chalamet Founder Simone Cromer Allegedly Assaulted Outside 'Heated Rivarly' Star's Paris Hotel

Simone Cromer, who gained notoriety as one of Timothee Chalamet's most outspoken fans, has since focused on 'Heated Rivalry' star Connor Storrie.

Complex Staff31 days ago
Fat Joe in a New York Knicks jersey and bandana, and Timothée Chalamet wearing an orange jacket and sunglasses, talking on stage.
Sports

Fat Joe Says It’s ‘Depressing’ Not Seeing Timothée Chalamet and Ben Stiller Post-Knicks Win

The Bronx rapper opened up about the fear that his celebrity friendships will disappear until the next season.

Joe Price36 days ago
A building with banners reading "GO NY GO NY" and "2016 NBA Champions" featuring the New York Knicks logo.
Sports

Knicks Championship Parade: What Went Down During Celebration of Team's First Title in 53 Years

In a perfect world, there would be a Knicks parade in every city.

Trace William Cowen36 days ago
Timothée Chalamet in a denim jacket with orange accents gestures animatedly in a crowd at a game.
Pop Culture

Timothée Chalamet Details Lifelong Knicks Love, Playfully Digs at Nets Fans in Resurfaced Clip

In the resurfaced clip, the 'Dune' franchise star joked "there's something wrong with you" if you're a Nets fan.

Trace William Cowen38 days ago
2026 NBA Finals - San Antonio Spurs v New York Knicks
Style

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner Wore Matching Custom Chrome Hearts Denim to Game 4 of NBA Finals

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner wore coordinating custom Chrome Hearts denim courtside to Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals.

tara mahadevan44 days ago
Advertisement
Some of the greatest New York Knicks courtside outfits we have ever seen at Madison Square Garden include celebrity fans like Timothee Chalamet and Spike Lee.
Style

The 10 Best New York Knicks Courtside Outfits of All Time, Ranked

Rappers, rockstars, and cinema’s A-list have all used Madison Square Garden’s famous front row for unforgettable fashion moments.

Ian Stonebrook46 days ago
Timothee Chalamet in a Knicks jacket cheering at a sports event, with a red banner in the background.
Pop Culture

Timothée Chalamet Jokes About Physical Toll of Knicks Fandom in NBA Finals: 'Self-Care Is Important'

The 'Dune' franchise star says that "people underestimate the wear and tear" on a fan's body.

Trace William Cowen50 days ago
Los Angeles, CA - March 15, 2026: (L-R) Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet attends The Vanity Fair Oscar party held at the LACMA's new David Geffen Galleries in Los Angeles, CA, Sunday, March 15, 2026.
Pop Culture

Timothée Chalamet Shows Off Shorts From Kylie Jenner's Khy Brand

The 'Marty Supreme' star sported Khy's Venice Long Shorts on his Instagram Story.

Jaelani Turner-Williams64 days ago
Trinity Rodman for adidas' new global World Cup campaign.
Sports

2026 World Cup: Trinity Rodman is at the Center of Sport, Style, and Culture

Trinity Rodman stars in adidas’ new global World Cup campaign alongside Lionel Messi, Lamine Yamal, and Bad Bunny.

Quinn Diaz79 days ago
Advertisement
Timothee Chalamet with tousled hair and a slight smile poses against a backdrop with logos.
Pop Culture

Timothée Chalamet, Bad Bunny, Lionel Messi, and More Star in Trailer for Adidas World Cup Campaign

“I know about football, Benito,” the Oscar-nominated actor tells Bad Bunny in the new clip.

Trace William Cowen80 days ago
Timothée Chalamet in a brown jacket, Justin Bieber performing in a pink hoodie, and Zendaya in a stylish beige outfit at an event.
Style

2026 Met Gala: Timothée Chalamet, Justin Bieber, Zendaya and More Skip Fashion's Biggest Night

Here's a closer look at some of the biggest stars who opted to skip the 2026 Met Gala.

Trace William Cowen80 days ago
Timothée Chalamet attends game two of the Eastern Conference first round NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden.
Sports

Timothée Chalamet Chooses Knicks Game Over Met Gala—Again

Chalamet also skipped the annual fashion event last year.

Jose Martinez81 days ago
With the 2026 Met Gala days away, we look back at the best Met Gala themes and looks including iconic celebrity attendees like Zendaya, ASAP Rocky, and Rihanna.
Style

The 10 Best Met Gala Themes, Ranked

Ahead of the 2026 Met Gala, take a trip down memory lane at all the best red carpet moments that left an indelible mark on fashion history.

Maya Kotomori84 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App