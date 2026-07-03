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To celebrate the contributions of women in entertainment, check out some of the five best HBO Original shows or comedy specials during Women's History Month.Samantha Hunter
From Zendaya's 'Malcolm & Marie' snub to Chadwick Boseman's posthumous work 'Ma Rainey', here are the biggest Golden Globes 2021 nomination takeaways.Khal
Pop Culture
People Aren't Happy About Michaela Coel's 'I May Destroy You' Getting Snubbed by Golden Globes
Despite all the praise from critics and fans alike, Michaela Coel's 'I May Destroy You' was confusingly absent from the 2021 Golden Globes nominations list.Joe Price
Add this hysterically funny showrunner to the list of women killing it in comedy—and possibly in a galaxy far, far away thanks to her cameo in the upcomingdevonsm