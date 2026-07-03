Michaela Coel

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Pop Culture

Here’s Our First Glimpse at Donald Glover-Starring ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ Reboot Series at Prime

The reboot of 2005's Brad Pitt/Angelina Jolie flick will star Glover opposite 'PEN15' creator Maya Erskine.

Joe Price1100 days ago
Met Gala split of celebs for News
Style

Cardi B, Rihanna, ASAP Rocky, Ice Spice, Keke Palmer, Kendrick Lamar, More Appear at Met Gala 2023

Ice Spice, Diddy, Doja Cat, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha-T, and tons more attended the 2023 Met Gala in New York City, which celebrated Karl Lagerfeld's legacy.

Starr Savoy1174 days ago
Guvna B (credit: Jasmine van Buytene)
Music

Guvna B Teams Up With Michaela Coel To Relay The Tale Of A Recent Trauma In “Bridgeland Road” Visual

The new single from his brand new album, 'The Village Is On Fire', which is due May 26 with features from Ghetts, DarkoVibes, Kierra Sheard and Kae Kurd.

James Keith1268 days ago
michaela-coel-black-panther-cast
Pop Culture

Michaela Coel Joins the Cast of 'Black Panther 2'

The actress has been cast in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,' but details about her role remain under wraps. The sequel began production last month.

Joshua Espinoza1823 days ago
bafta
Pop Culture

Here Are All The Winners From The 2021 BAFTA TV Awards

Michaela Coel’s acclaimed and hard-hitting series won big at the BAFTAs, bagging four awards for Best Mini-Series, Actress, Writing and Director......

Niall Smith1867 days ago
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Pop Culture

Michaela Coel's New BBC Series Could Take Place In 'I May Destroy You' Universe

Details remain scarce, but the BBC’s drama controller Piers Wenger has suggested the connection might be more abstract than a direct crossover.

James Keith1885 days ago
small-axe
Pop Culture

BAFTA TV Awards 2021: ‘Small Axe’, ‘I May Destroy You’, ‘The Crown’ Lead In Nominations

Sir Steve McQueen’s Small Axe series dominates the nominations at this year’s BAFTA Television Awards, with 15 in total going to the acclaimed BBC One series.

Jacob Davey1907 days ago
hbo
Pop Culture

HBO Head Teases ‘Game of Thrones’ Spinoffs and Potential ‘True Detective’ Season 4

It’s been almost two years since 'Game of Thrones' started its divisive final season, and now HBO is gearing up to shoot a new prequel series.

Joe Price1983 days ago
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Music

Donald Glover Addresses Possibility of New Music, Reveals He Wanted to 'Write a Bible'

Donald Glover and Michaela Coel linked up over Zoom for a lengthy interview that saw the two acclaimed multi-hyphenates discussing a variety of topics.

Trace William Cowen2118 days ago

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