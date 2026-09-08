Alysa Liu

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A person with layered hair and bangs, wearing a denim jacket, looking at the camera against a plain background.
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Alysa Liu Becomes Newest Luis Vuitton Ambassador Following Gold Medal Win at 2026 Winter Olympics

The 20-year-old figure skater won two gold medals at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Joe Price137 days ago
Alysa Liu during Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics Figure Skating exhibition gala.
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Nike Teases Upcoming Alysa Liu Apparel Launch

A fleece hoodie and t-shirt celebrating her historic Olympic gold medal win is coming soon.

Jose Martinez183 days ago

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