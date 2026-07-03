Chloe Sevigny

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Kim Kardashian with platinum blonde hair, wearing an off-the-shoulder gray cardigan over a silver top, posing in front of foliage
Pop Culture

Kim Kardashian Considers Her Voice to Be 'Distinct and Annoying'

The 'American Horror Story: Delicate' actress appears in Variety's 'Actors on Actors' series with Chloë Sevigny.

Jose Martinez772 days ago
cudi
Pop Culture

HBO and Luca Guadagnino's 'We Are Who We Are' Teaser Trailer Features Kid Cudi

The 'Call Me By Your Name' director has assembled a truly stellar cast for his new eight-episode HBO series including Chloë Sevigny, Kid Cudi, and more.

Trace William Cowen2147 days ago
queen
Pop Culture

Watch the New 'Queen & Slim' Trailer

Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith star in the anticipated feature-length directorial debut from Melina Matsoukas.

Trace William Cowen2501 days ago
Slim (Daniel Kaluuya) and Queen (Jodie Turner Smith) in Queen & Slim
Pop Culture

Watch the Official Trailer for 'Queen & Slim'

Here's the official trailer for Lena Waithe's 'Queen & Slim,' as well as a reaction to the first 12 minutes of the Melia Matsoukas-directed film.

Khal2544 days ago
Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner Smith in 'Queen & Slim'
Pop Culture

Watch the First Trailer for Lena Waithe and Melina Matsoukas' 'Queen & Slim'

Take a first look at the intense love story.

Alex Galbraith2581 days ago
Adam Driver, Bill Murray and Chloe Sevigny.
Pop Culture

‘The Dead Don’t Die’ Trailer: Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Chloë Sevigny Lead Zombie Comedy f/ RZA and Selena Gomez

Recently it was announced that RZA and Iggy Pop had joined the latest film from cult director and writer Jim Jarmusch.

Joe Price2665 days ago
rza
Pop Culture

RZA and Iggy Pop Join Zombie Comedy f/ Bill Murray, Selena Gomez, Adam Driver, and Many More

Cult film director and writer Jim Jarmusch has a new film on the way, and it has a very impressive cast.

Joe Price2669 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Chloë Sevigny Is Over Working With 'Auteurs' Like Lars von Trier and Terry Richardson

After years of working with so-called "auteurs," Chloë Sevigny is over it. The actress says she has "total disdain" for directors like Lars von Trier.

Christopher Spata3716 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead
Style

Chloë Sevigny Covers the Latest Issue of ‘SNEEZE Magazine’

Chloë Sevigny appears on the cover of ‘SNEEZE Magazine’ for their latest holiday issue.

Tyler Watamanuk3878 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

'Kids' Made Youth Something to Fear

A look back at one of the '90s most eye-opening films.

Julian Kimble4008 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Actress You Probably Don't Know Thinks Jennifer Lawrence Is "Crass" and "Annoying"

Chloë Sevigny has made a career of being alternative.

BrianFormo4148 days ago
Photo Removed
Pop Culture

A&E's Monday Night Wants You Dead

Things are about to get very thanks to <em>Bates Motel</em> and <em>Those Who Kill</em>.

MattBarone4520 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead
Style

Supreme and Comme des Garçons SHIRT Spring/Summer 2013 Lookbook

Jason Dill and Chloë Sevigny are featured.

Matt Welty4879 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App