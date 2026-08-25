Jordan Brand is planning to release a new Air Jordan 4 colorway soon that’s inspired by the city of London.

In the images shared here by @Sneakerdenn on Instagram, the upcoming “London” Air Jordan 4 (style code: IV6048-001) will feature updated “Nike LDN” branding underneath the traditional “Nike Air” logo on the heel tab and on the hang tag, similar to the Chicago-exclusive “Red Cement” Jordan 3 from 2020 that had “Nike CHI” branding. The rest of the sneaker features a dark grey hairy suede upper offset by black accents on the wings, the sock liner, and shoelaces. Additional brown hits appear on the tongue’s Jumpman logo and portions of the outsole.