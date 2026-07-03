Rosalia

Rosalía is a Spanish singer and songwriter known for transforming flamenco by integrating it with contemporary pop and urban sounds. Her 2018 album *El Mal Querer* stands out for its innovative use of traditional flamenco rhythms paired with cinematic storytelling, marking a turning point in modern Spanish music. Collaborations with Travis Scott and Billie Eilish have expanded her reach, making her a key figure in global pop who challenges genre boundaries. Her defining feature is the way she reinterprets flamenco’s vocal techniques and aesthetics within a futuristic pop framework. Fans return for her bold visual narratives and genre-blending performances that provoke discussions about cultural identity and musical innovation, especially within the Latinx and global pop communities.

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A single lit candle in the dark, with a bright flame and melted wax.
Music

Dancer Mykee Leones Espino, Who Performed With Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro, Found Dead at 28

The dancer, also known as "Mykee Moves," was eulogized by Rauw Alejandro in an Instagram post.

Alex Ocho1 day ago
Two women side by side: Cara Delevingne with a sleek updo and black dress, and Rosalía with curly hair in a red dress, waving.
Pop Culture

Cara Delevingne Confesses to Rosalía That Straight Women Used to Be Her 'Weakness'

During a recent show in London, Rosalía brought out Cara Delevingne to confess.

Joe Price69 days ago
Lola Young with styled hair and glittery makeup, wearing large hoop earrings and a black jacket, stands in front of a branded backdrop.
Music

Lola Young Says Bluetooth Speaker Call Exposed Cheating Partner’s Double Life: 'I’m Back to Women'

During a confessional segment at Rosalía's London show, the 'Messy' singer shared how a technology mishap changed a relationship in real time.

Alex Ocho71 days ago
LYON, FRANCE - MARCH 16: (Exclusive Coverage) Rosalía performs on stage at the LDLC Arena on March 16, 2026 in Lyon, France.
Music

Rosalía Ends Milan Concert Midway After Suffering Food Poisoning

Around 11,000 fans attended the singer's only Italy show on the Lux Tour.

Jaelani Turner-Williams112 days ago
A woman in a feathered white dress poses at the BRIT Awards 2026, with event signage in the background.
Music

Rosalía Apologizes for Picasso Comments, Says She Was Unaware of Abuse Allegations

The Spanish singer says she regrets her remarks and wants to learn more after realizing she lacked knowledge about accusations tied to the famed painter.

Mark Elibert124 days ago
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Rosalía.
Music

Rosalía Jokingly Says Quality She Values Most in a Man Is 'That He’s Gay'

The Spanish pop star previously dated 'Euphoria' actress Hunter Schafer and was once engaged to Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro.

Alex Ocho134 days ago
Rosalía at an event, wearing a black feathered outfit, with a light blue background.
Music

Rosalía Shares Wild Story About Short-Lived Reconciliation With Ex: 'I Was Completely Stunned'

The 'Lux' singer said things took a shocking turn when she got back together with an ex.

Alex Ocho156 days ago
Rosalía in a sheer white dress with long sleeves, posing in front of a backdrop with large letters.
Music

Rosalía Says She Doesn't Treat Her ADHD: 'I Let It Be'

The Spanish singer recently shared her fourth studio album, 'Lux.'

tara mahadevan234 days ago
Rosalía wearing sunglasses and a headscarf smiles and waves at the camera, surrounded by people in a street setting.
Music

Rosalía Finds It 'Disgusting' When Men Show Their Feet in Public: 'Not Even a Tiny Bit Attractive'

Rosalía makes a strong case against men who insist on subjecting the general public to their feet.

Trace William Cowen246 days ago
Rosalía and Bad Bunny wearing sunglasses, posing separately. Rosalía in a white outfit, Bad Bunny in a gray blazer and cap.
Music

Rosalía Says Comments About Being the ‘Opposite’ of Bad Bunny Were Taken ‘Out of Context’

The singer, who sings in 13 different languages on her upcoming ‘LUX’ album, was asked about Bad Bunny intentionally choosing to perform in Spanish.

Alex Ocho254 days ago
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Rosalía.
Music

Rosalía Says Key to Singing in 13 Languages on New Album Is 'Intuition'

She also revealed that it took her over two years to put 'Lux' together.

tara mahadevan259 days ago
A woman in a red top and beaded hair sits in a kitchen, holding a cigarette, with a confident expression.
Pop Culture

'Euphoria' Season 3: Who's Returning and Who's Joining the Cast

Danielle Deadwyler, Natasha Lyonne, and Trisha Paytas are among the newcomers for the long-awaited third season of HBO's hit.

Trace William Cowen272 days ago
Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, and Maude Apatow attend HBO / HBO Max Emmy Nominees Reception at San Vicente Bungalows on September 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.
Pop Culture

'Euphoria’ Season 3 Set for Spring 2026 Premiere, HBO Boss Says

The show's season 2 finale aired back in March 2022.

Alex Gonzalez304 days ago
Hunter Schafer and Rosalía sitting together at an event, smiling. Hunter has light hair tied back, wearing a fur coat; Rosalía has long dark hair.
Music

Rosalía Says She Felt ‘Freedom’ in Sexuality After Dating Hunter Schafer

The Spanish singer recalled her five-month relationship and their reunion of the set of "Euphoria."

Alex Ocho336 days ago
Rosalía attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.
Pop Culture

'Euphoria' Showrunner Sam Levinson Teases Rosalía's 'Charismatic' Role

The Spanish musician had been a fan of the HBO series years before getting cast.

Alex Gonzalez337 days ago
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(L-R) Rosalia, Tyler, the Creator, Cole Bennett
Music

Tyler, the Creator, Rosalía, Cole Bennett and More Tapped For Instagram's 'ANYWAY' Initiatives

The social media platform is also introducing new product features to boost creativity.

tara mahadevan399 days ago
Jesus Guerrero with long hair poses confidently in front of a backdrop . He is wearing a gray top and black pants.
Pop Culture

Celebrity Hairstylist Jesus Guerrero Dead at 34 (UPDATE)

The Houston native, known for working with Kylie Jenner and Jennifer Lopez, died "suddenly and unexpectedly," according to his family.

Alex Ocho508 days ago

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