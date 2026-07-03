Alessandro Michele

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Style

Former Gucci Designer Alessandro Michele Appointed as New Creative Director at Valentino

Michele succeeds Pierpaolo Piccioli, who ended his relationship with Valentino earlier this month.

Jaelani Turner-Williams841 days ago
Fashion Designer Alessandro Michele
Style

Alessandro Michele Announces Gucci Exit: 'An Extraordinary Journey Ends for Me'

The 49-year-old Italian designer confirmed his departure via social media on Wednesday, seven years after he was appointed Gucci's creative director.

Joshua Espinoza1332 days ago
Gucci metaverse project is pictured
Style

Gucci Launches New Immersive Metaverse Experience

The newly launched Gucci Vault Land is far from the first experiential act of expansion the luxury Italian house has embarked on in recent months.

Trace William Cowen1358 days ago
Gucci x Palace Collaborative Collection
Style

Gucci and Palace Skateboards Dropping Collab Collection

The Italian fashion house and UK-based skateboard company unveiled the upcoming range on Instagram. The co-branded collection will drop next week.

Joshua Espinoza1372 days ago
A logo for a new Gucci show is pictured
Style

Watch the Gucci Twinsburg Fashion Show

Alessandro Michele reveals a new collection with the Gucci Twinsburg fashion show, an official livestream of which also featured behind-the-scenes insight.

Trace William Cowen1394 days ago
Advertisement
A logo for a new Gucci project on Roblox is shown
Style

Gucci Launches New Gucci Town Space on Roblox

The unique gathering space marks an expansion of Gucci's previous work on the Roblox platform, namely last summer's Gucci Garden experience.

Trace William Cowen1512 days ago
am
Style

Alessandro Michele Rumored to Have Collaborated With Balenciaga on Upcoming Gucci Collection

Gucci is set to reveal its new Aria collection later this week via a series of short films. Neither brand has addressed the rampant collab rumors.

Trace William Cowen1921 days ago
gucci
Style

The North Face x Gucci Collection Available Online Following Immersive Pin Locations Experience (UPDATE)

Each "ephemeral store" location will also serve as an official Gucci PokéStop, allowing 'Pokémon GO' players access to three digitally wearable pieces.

Trace William Cowen2020 days ago
gucci
Style

Gucci to Feature New Collection in Miniseries Directed by Alessandro Michele and Gus Van Sant

Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Florence Welch, and more will be featured in the new seven-part series titled 'OUVERTURE of Something that Never Ended.'

Trace William Cowen2080 days ago
Advertisement
Gucci
Style

Gucci Announces Plans to 'Embed Cultural Diversity' Following Blackface Controversy

Gucci will launch four long-term initiatives that aim to increase inclusivity.

Joshua Espinoza2709 days ago
Alessandro Michele
Style

Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele Addresses Blackface Controversy

Michele says the company is "taking full accountability for these effects."

Joshua Espinoza2712 days ago
gucci blackface sweater
Style

Gucci Yanks Blackface-Resembling Sweater, Hopes It Can Be a ‘Powerful Learning Moment’

Following the release of Gucci's balaclava sweater, many were quick to point out that the turtleneck's design resembles blackface.

Hannah Lifshutz2717 days ago
Gucci
Style

The Gucci-Dapper Dan Collection Is Now Available Worldwide

The storied fashion house has officially launched its collaborative collection with Dapper Dan, one of hip-hop's most legendary designers.

Joshua Espinoza2922 days ago
Dapper Dan attends the Roc Nation Brunch.
Style

Here’s a Look at the Gucci-Dapper Dan Collection

The Gucci collaboration with Dapper Dan is aesthetically cohesive and an ode to one of fashion's greatest.

Hannah Lifshutz2995 days ago
Advertisement

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App