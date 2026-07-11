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Jay-Z Yankee Stadium Guest List Includes LeBron James, Megan Thee Stallion, Kevin Hart and More

Leonardo DiCaprio, Kelly Rowland, and others were also in attendance.

(L-R) LeBron James, Megan Thee Stallion, Jay-Z and Kevin Hart.
Malcolm Griffiths/Getty Images | Valerie Terranova/Getty Images for Cunard | Al Bello/Getty Images | Unique Nicole/Getty Images

The first night of Jay-Z’s Yankee Stadium takeover featured a celebrity-heavy guest list, who all wanted to be front and center for the rap legend's show.

The massive list of household names in attendance stretched across film, music and sports. On the athlete side of things, LeBron James, PJ Tucker, Rudy Gay, and OG Anunoby were spotted at the venue enjoying the show.

As far as actors go, the list is even longer. Kevin Hart, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Lukas Haas, and Adrien Brody were among those at the concert.

Last but not least, there were a large number of musicians who pulled up to the show. Megan Thee Stallion, DJ Khaled, Swizz Beatz, Jadakiss, Kelly Rowland, Fabolous, and Sheek Louch were some of the names in attendance.

Kobe Bryant's wife, Vanessa, came to the show, as well as Square CEO Jack Dorsey.

Jay-Z’s Yankee Stadium performance on Friday night (July 10) kicked off a weekend of performances with a night of surprises. During the show, which featured performances by Beyoncé, Blue Ivy Carter, and Alicia Keys, Hov brought out Nas to perform a medley of songs such as "Dead Presidents," "Where I'm From," and "The World Is Yours."

Elsewhere during his performance, Jay-Z performed a new freestyle in which he addressed the controversy that’s surrounding his ongoing partnership with Target. "I don't listen to Twitter activists, they type, and I laugh at them / It's really no comparison," he rapped directly after performing the song "Politics As Usual."

Jay-Z’s July 11 performance will be dedicated to The Blueprint, which will celebrate its 25th anniversary later this year. A third show that’s set for July 12 is called "Extra Innings."

Aside from his Yankee Stadium performances, Jay-Z has a few others planned in different locations in the coming months. On September 4, he’ll be performing in London, followed by a show in Paris on September 10, and then another one in Los Angeles on October 23.

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