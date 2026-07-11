Jay-Z Yankee Stadium Guest List Includes LeBron James, Megan Thee Stallion, Kevin Hart and More

Elsewhere during his performance, Jay-Z performed a new freestyle in which he addressed the controversy that’s surrounding his ongoing partnership with Target. "I don't listen to Twitter activists, they type, and I laugh at them / It's really no comparison," he rapped directly after performing the song "Politics As Usual."

Jay-Z’s July 11 performance will be dedicated to The Blueprint, which will celebrate its 25th anniversary later this year. A third show that’s set for July 12 is called "Extra Innings."

Aside from his Yankee Stadium performances, Jay-Z has a few others planned in different locations in the coming months. On September 4, he’ll be performing in London, followed by a show in Paris on September 10, and then another one in Los Angeles on October 23.