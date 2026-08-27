UGG and Willy Chavarria Drop Debut Capsule With Star-Studded '90s-Inspired Campaign

UGG has teamed up with designer Willy Chavarria for a collaboration that combines biker culture with the warmth of UGG's signature silhouettes.

Accompanied by a star-studded '90s-inspired campaign — featuring Eva Longoria, Danny Trejo, Becky G, and Ivan Cornejo — the new collection comprises five footwear styles. Among the pieces are the UGG Willy Chavarria Guard Boot, Biker Boot, Relaxed Boot, Otzo Clog, and Hotel Chavarria Slipper, as well as the UGG Willy Chavarria Hug It Tee and UGG Willy Chavarria Sock.

"We’ve designed this collection to be fierce and friendly," Chavarria said in a statement. "The archival influence of leather culture wrapped in the warmth and intimacy that only UGG can provide. UGG and I remind you that you are untouchable and you are loved. This is my love letter to the outlaw in you." The campaign is titled UGG and Kisses and draws from Chavarria's Mexican-American heritage