Clipse

Clipse is a Virginia hip-hop duo composed of brothers Pusha T and No Malice, known for their incisive lyricism and vivid depictions of street life. Closely linked to Pharrell Williams and The Neptunes, their 2002 debut album *Lord Willin'* combined minimalist, funk-infused production with detailed narratives centered on drug hustling, setting a new standard for storytelling in hip-hop. Their relevance traces back to early 2000s East Coast hip-hop, where their sharp contrast between Pusha T’s aggressive delivery and No Malice’s reflective verses created a unique dynamic. Fans return for their precise lyricism and the way their music captures the complexities of street culture, making Clipse a defining act in underground rap communities.

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Mark Elibert80 days ago
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Trace William Cowen84 days ago
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Travis Barker poses with Clipse's Malice and Pusha T at Coachella
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Clipse Joined by blink-182's Travis Barker for Coachella Performance

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Trace William Cowen95 days ago
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Black hoodie with ice cream sundae graphic and black long-sleeve shirt with "CLIPSE" and red text on sleeves.
Music

Icecream x Clipse "Hell Hath No Fury" Collection: How to Buy

The collaborative capsule celebrates the 20th anniversary of Clipse's 2006 album.

Complex Staff161 days ago
Clipse in matching pink suits and sunglasses pose on a red carpet at an event with a geometric black and gold backdrop, Pharrell too
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Clipse Joined by Pharrell for Performance of “So Far Ahead” at 2026 Grammys

Pusha T and Malice bring 'Let God Sort Em Out' to the Grammys stage.

Trace William Cowen166 days ago
Kendrick Lamar in a tuxedo holds up a Grammy award on stage, speaking into a microphone.
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Trace William Cowen166 days ago
Clipse Til the Casket Drops album pictured in vinyl format
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Trace William Cowen186 days ago
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Pusha T and Malice pose at a Grammy Museum event, one in a dark jacket and the other in a denim jacket, both wearing necklaces.
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Alex Ocho194 days ago
A black album cover with an embossed cross design, partially revealing a white vinyl record.
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