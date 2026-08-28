Kendrick Lamar Fulfills Birthday Promise to a Very Special Young Fan

Kendrick Lamar has made one of his most loyal — and youngest — fans very happy, fulfilling a promise by bringing Romell Frazier Jr. and his family out to Los Angeles for a birthday visit.

Frazier, from Detroit, was attacked by his family’s two pit bulls back in March, and his injuries were serious enough that he had to have both his arms amputated.

The then-six-year-old told reporters at the time that Lamar was his favorite rapper, and asked them if the “Humble” rapper could “come to my birthday.”

That message reached Lamar, who called Frazier on his seventh birthday, July 31. During the call, Kendrick invited the boy to visit him in Los Angeles.