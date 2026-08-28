Music

Kendrick Lamar Fulfills Birthday Promise to a Very Special Young Fan

The rap legend gave seven-year-old Romell Frazier Jr. — seriously injured in a dog attack earlier this year — a visit with his favorite artist.

Kendrick Lamar at the BET Awards 2025 held at the Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

Kendrick Lamar has made one of his most loyal — and youngest — fans very happy, fulfilling a promise by bringing Romell Frazier Jr. and his family out to Los Angeles for a birthday visit.

Frazier, from Detroit, was attacked by his family’s two pit bulls back in March, and his injuries were serious enough that he had to have both his arms amputated.

The then-six-year-old told reporters at the time that Lamar was his favorite rapper, and asked them if the “Humble” rapper could “come to my birthday.”

That message reached Lamar, who called Frazier on his seventh birthday, July 31. During the call, Kendrick invited the boy to visit him in Los Angeles.

That visit happened recently, and footage from it has begun to make its way to social media.

Designer and Delta Airlines employee Josh Kendrick, who spent time with Romell during the boy’s trip, shared a photo of the two of them on Instagram, along with a message.

“Thanks to @kendricklamar —for his kindness and generosity, and for being Romell’s favorite rapper—Romell and his entire family were flown out to Los Angeles for their very first visit,” he wrote. “Somehow, I was lucky enough to have them all as my special guests and spend a little time with this beautiful family. Again, thank you, Kendrick, for your loving heart and for making a difference in people’s lives.”

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