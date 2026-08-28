With the spirit of cinema alive in 2026, now is the perfect time for new Ridley Scott. With a career spanning five decades, Scott’s the eighth-highest-grossing director of all time, with his films grossing $5 billion at the worldwide box office; with that kind of stat, you’d think that Scott was making fluffier material. No, this is the director of challenging epics like 1982’s Blade Runner or 1979’s highly influential Alien, which helped put Sigourney Weaver on the map while deeply impacting the worlds of horror and science fiction.

A few things make Scott a unique director. Russell Crowe has said Scott’s films focus on the performers, allowing them to explore and add to the characters they portray. He’s also known for the multiple cuts he’s given to his films; Blade Runner has six different versions that viewers have dissected for over 40 years, adding to the film’s legacy.

With Scott’s latest film, The Dog Stars, in theaters now, it’s the best time to take a look at the cream of the crop in Ridley Scott’s filmography. These are Ridley Scott’s 10 best films, ranked.