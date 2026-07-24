Young Guru

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Building The Beat: A Conversation With Music's Most Influential Producers - 2015 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival
Music

Young Guru Is Sponsoring a Full-Tuition, Four-Year Scholarship at the Roc Nation School

The scholarship is open to students hoping to enrol in the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment at Long Island University.

Joe Price25 days ago
Young Guru and Timbaland
Music

Young Guru Calls Out Timbaland Over AI Project: 'This Ain't It'

"Do you not realize what is going on in the world," Guru wrote.

Trey Alston412 days ago
Young Guru at an event. Drake walking the red carpet. Jay-Z attending a game.
Music

Young Guru on How Jay-Z's “Talk Up” Verse for Drake Came to Be: 'Wrote It After Doing a Full Two Hour Show'

The legendary engineer revealed the internet service had gone down while he was mastering Hov's verse.

Mark Elibert717 days ago
Music

Dame Dash Says Cam'ron Was Justified in Not Releasing Jay-Z's "Oh Boy" Verse, Young Guru Responds

The Roc-A-Fella co-founder suggested Hov only wanted to jump on the song because it was "hot" at the time.

Joe Price947 days ago
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Music

Young Guru Calls Timbaland’s AI Venture 'Dangerous’ and ‘Corny’

Young Guru has been openly critical about AI-generated music, including recent fake verses from Kendrick Lamar and Jay-Z.

tara mahadevan1163 days ago
Young Guru speaking at the DJ Khaled "We the Best" Press Conference at W South Beach
Music

Young Guru Shares Concern Over AI-Generated Jay-Z Verse

After expressing concern over a clip of Kendrick Lamar voice filter, Young Guru has once again highlighted the worrying power of AI with a fake Jay-Z verse.

Joe Price1212 days ago
Lil Wayne performing at WeezyAna Fest
Music

Young Guru Says Lil Wayne 'Would Wash' 50 Cent in 'Verzuz'

Young Guru took to his Instagram Story on Friday to respond to Ebro Darden's claims that 50 Cent would 'wash' Lil Wayne in a 'Verzuz' battle.

taramhdvn1219 days ago
Gimel Androus Keaton, aka Young Guru, is seen during the DJ Khaled "We The Best" Press Conference
Music

Young Guru Expresses Concern Over AI-Generated Kendrick Lamar Voice

Prolific audio engineer and producer Young Guru has voiced concern over a viral clip that shows an AI-generated voice that mimics Kendrick Lamar.

Joe Price1244 days ago
Roc Nation
Music

Watch Jadakiss Host Roc Nation's Rooftop Cypher Session DJed by Young Guru

Roc Nation highlighted its new class of talent on Monday with the release of a rooftop cypher session featuring HDBeenDope, Reuben Vincent, Huey V, and more.

Brad Callas1356 days ago
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50 Cent attends the game between the Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings
Music

50 Cent Reacts to Young Guru Recalling Jay-Z Warning Rappers About Him

50 Cent has shared his reaction to a clip that saw Young Guru explain how Jay-Z warned rappers in his camp about the impending arrival of Fif.

Joe Price1408 days ago
Jay Z in Manhattan, and 50 Cent Jackson attending premiere of "POWER BOOK II: GHOST"
Music

Young Guru Recalls Jay-Z Warning Rappers in His Camp About 50 Cent

In an appearance on Math Hoffa’s podcast, Young Guru recalled how Jay-Z warned rappers he was working with about 50 Cent before “In Da Club” dropped.

Joe Price1410 days ago
Jay-Z and Young Guru attend Jay-Z's Official Madison Square Garden Concert
Music

Young Guru Says Jay-Z Recorded His 4-Minute "God Did" Verse in One Take

In a new conversation with Frazier Tharpe and Rob Markman, Young Guru reveals that Jay-Z delivered his impressive verse on "God Did" in one take.

Jordan Rose1424 days ago
Young Guru and Jay Z attend the 40/40 Club in 2010
Music

Watch Young Guru Dissect Jay-Z's Guest Verse on DJ Khaled's "God Did"

Ever since DJ Khaled dropped God Did on Friday, hip-hop fans haven’t stopped discussing the LP’s title track, which is highlighted by Jay-Z's guest verse.

Brad Callas1428 days ago

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