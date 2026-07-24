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Young Guru Is Sponsoring a Full-Tuition, Four-Year Scholarship at the Roc Nation School
The scholarship is open to students hoping to enrol in the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment at Long Island University.
Young Guru Argues He's 'One of the Best Ever,' Quotes Classic 'The Wire' Line: 'It's the Other Way'
"I'm about to remind you," Guru said.
Young Guru Calls Out Timbaland Over AI Project: 'This Ain't It'
"Do you not realize what is going on in the world," Guru wrote.
Young Guru on How Jay-Z's “Talk Up” Verse for Drake Came to Be: 'Wrote It After Doing a Full Two Hour Show'
The legendary engineer revealed the internet service had gone down while he was mastering Hov's verse.
Dame Dash Says Cam'ron Was Justified in Not Releasing Jay-Z's "Oh Boy" Verse, Young Guru Responds
The Roc-A-Fella co-founder suggested Hov only wanted to jump on the song because it was "hot" at the time.
Young Guru Calls Timbaland’s AI Venture 'Dangerous’ and ‘Corny’
Young Guru has been openly critical about AI-generated music, including recent fake verses from Kendrick Lamar and Jay-Z.
Young Guru Shares Concern Over AI-Generated Jay-Z Verse
After expressing concern over a clip of Kendrick Lamar voice filter, Young Guru has once again highlighted the worrying power of AI with a fake Jay-Z verse.
Young Guru Says Lil Wayne 'Would Wash' 50 Cent in 'Verzuz'
Young Guru took to his Instagram Story on Friday to respond to Ebro Darden's claims that 50 Cent would 'wash' Lil Wayne in a 'Verzuz' battle.
Young Guru Expresses Concern Over AI-Generated Kendrick Lamar Voice
Prolific audio engineer and producer Young Guru has voiced concern over a viral clip that shows an AI-generated voice that mimics Kendrick Lamar.
Watch Jadakiss Host Roc Nation's Rooftop Cypher Session DJed by Young Guru
Roc Nation highlighted its new class of talent on Monday with the release of a rooftop cypher session featuring HDBeenDope, Reuben Vincent, Huey V, and more.
50 Cent Reacts to Young Guru Recalling Jay-Z Warning Rappers About Him
50 Cent has shared his reaction to a clip that saw Young Guru explain how Jay-Z warned rappers in his camp about the impending arrival of Fif.
Young Guru Recalls Jay-Z Warning Rappers in His Camp About 50 Cent
In an appearance on Math Hoffa’s podcast, Young Guru recalled how Jay-Z warned rappers he was working with about 50 Cent before “In Da Club” dropped.
Young Guru Says Jay-Z Recorded His 4-Minute "God Did" Verse in One Take
In a new conversation with Frazier Tharpe and Rob Markman, Young Guru reveals that Jay-Z delivered his impressive verse on "God Did" in one take.
Watch Young Guru Dissect Jay-Z's Guest Verse on DJ Khaled's "God Did"
Ever since DJ Khaled dropped God Did on Friday, hip-hop fans haven’t stopped discussing the LP’s title track, which is highlighted by Jay-Z's guest verse.