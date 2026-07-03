Jeezy

Jeezy is an American rapper and entrepreneur who emerged from Atlanta’s hip-hop scene in the early 2000s. Known for his gritty street narratives and commanding delivery, he helped define trap music alongside peers like T.I. and Gucci Mane. His 2005 debut album, *Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101*, remains a seminal work that shaped the sound and ethos of Southern trap. Jeezy’s defining feature is his blend of raw storytelling with motivational themes, which has inspired a dedicated fanbase that connects deeply with his messages of perseverance. His cultural relevance traces back to the mid-2000s trap movement, and his collaborations with artists such as Jay-Z and Kendrick Lamar highlight his influence across hip-hop’s mainstream and underground scenes. Beyond music, his entrepreneurial ventures and activism focus on economic empowerment within Atlanta’s communities.

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Jeezy.
Music

Jeezy on Taking Himself on Dates: 'As a Man You Should Take Time to Be With Yourself'

The Atlanta rapper has been enjoying some solo time since his divorce from Jeannie Mai.

Jaelani Turner-Williams43 days ago
(L-R) Cardi B, Mariah the Scientist and T.I.
Music

Watch Cardi B Bring Out Mariah the Scientist, T.I and Jeezy During Atlanta Concert

"I got a lot of celebrities here tonight so y'all better not embarrass me," the Grammy winner told fans on the first of two nights in the ATL for her Little Miss Drama Tour.

Alex Ocho91 days ago
(L) Anderson .Paak attends h.wood Homecoming 2026 presented y DraftKings on February 07, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (R) Jeannie Mai at the 2026 Fifteen Percent Pledge Fundraising Gala held at Paramount Studios on February 07, 2026 in Los Angeles, California
Music

Anderson .Paak and Jeannie Mai Cozy Up on Dinner Outing

The entertainers were spotted at Paak's establishment Andy's in West Hollywood.

Jaelani Turner-Williams156 days ago
Jeannie Mai.
Pop Culture

Jeannie Mai Says Divorce Feels Like 'Experiencing Death Alive'

The television personality believes divorce is "harder" when exes share a child.

Jaelani Turner-Williams167 days ago
Jeannie Mai
Pop Culture

Jeannie Mai Says Divorce Is 'Earth-Shattering' and 'A Wake-Up Call'

She finalized her split from Jeezy in 2024.

Trey Alston222 days ago
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JT
Music

JT Says 'I Will Not be Doing No More Shows' at Concert

The 'City Cinderella' rapper made the announcement at Jeezy's concert over the weekend.

tara mahadevan235 days ago
(L-R) Jeannie Mai and Jeezy.
Pop Culture

Jeannie Mai on 'Rebuilding' After Jeezy Divorce: 'I Had Abandoned Myself'

The former couple finalized their divorce last year.

Jaelani Turner-Williams238 days ago
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 27: King Harris and T.I. attend OMG Girlz "Make A Scene" Single Release & Video Viewing Party at Trap City Cafe on March 27, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 29: Lil Wayne performs onstage during Tha Carter VI Tour at State Farm Arena on September 29, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

King Harris Believes Dad T.I. Can Battle 'Neck-and-Neck' With Lil Wayne

The rapper also thinks his father would come out on top in a battle against Jeezy and Gucci Mane.

Jaelani Turner-Williams248 days ago
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 01: Jeezy (C) performs with The Color of Noize orchestra composed by Derrick Hodge during TM:101 Live - The Masquerade Las Vegas Residency at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on November 01, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Music

Jeezy Earns Guinness World Record for Largest Orchestra At a Hip-Hop Concert

The rapper called the certificate a "win" and a "moment for the culture."

Jaelani Turner-Williams256 days ago
Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir attend Nights at V12 Restaurant & Sports Bar on October 12, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Keyshia Ka'oir Offered Gucci Mane $1 Million to Skip the Jeezy 'Verzuz' Battle

She said that she was concerned that the situation could turn sour due to the rappers' complicated history.

Joe Price270 days ago
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(L-R) Gucci Mane and Jeezy.
Music

Gucci Mane Praises Jeezy for Easing Tensions During Infamous Verzuz Moment: 'I Respect That'

Guwop has heaped some serious praise on the Snowman, in particular the maturity he showed during the battle.

Mark Elibert273 days ago
TODAY/YouTube
Music

Uber Driver Who Drove Jeezy 10 Hours Sends Him Video Message: 'You the Real Legend'

Tanner drove Jeezy 10 hours to his show in Baltimore after the rapper's flight was canceled.

Jaelani Turner-Williams330 days ago
A man in a red suit and sunglasses is holding a microphone, standing in front of a backdrop with text.
Music

Jeezy Salutes Uber Driver for Driving Him 10 Hours to Baltimore Show: ‘Not All Heroes Wear Capes’

Jeezy was running out of options due to severe weather conditions.

Mark Elibert347 days ago
(L-R) Tyler Perry and Ryan Coogler.
Pop Culture

Tyler Perry Claims He Helped Ryan Coogler Get 'Amazing' 'Sinners' Ownership Deal

The director said he advised Coogler on how to own his recent movie masterpiece, with a similar deal to the one he got for his first 'Madea' movie.

Jaelani Turner-Williams357 days ago
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(L-R) G Herbo, J Dilla and Madlib.
Music

G Herbo Asks Who J Dilla and Madlib Are, Internet Reacts: "Don't Kill Me'

"Not knowing J Dilla as a rapper is pretty sad," one internet user said, unimpressed with the Chicago rapper's lack of knowledge.

Joshua Espinoza358 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Tyler Perry attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Tyler Perry Recalls Firing His Aunt and Giving His Family Ultimatums to Get Jobs

The entertainment mogul doesn't want to "handicap" his family members.

Jaelani Turner-Williams361 days ago

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