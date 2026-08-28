KATSEYE Exits Olivia Rodrigo’s Daisy Chain Fields Festival After Rehearsal Injury

KATSEYE announced on Thursday (Aug. 27) that the group is bowing out of Olivia Rodrigo’s Daisy Chain Fields festival after Megan Skiendiel sustained an ankle injury during rehearsal for The Wildworld Tour.
“We're so incredibly sorry to share that we are unable to perform at Daisy Chain Fields this Saturday,” KATSEYE wrote in a message shared in a post on the group’s Instagram Story. “Megan sprained her ankle yesterday during tour rehearsal and after being evaluated by doctors, she has been advised to stay off it and allow it to properly heal so we can be ready for our upcoming tour.”
KATSEYE is scheduled to kick off their tour in Dublin, Ireland on Sept. 1 and conclude in Mexico City on Nov. 27. It’s unclear if Skiendiel will be ready to return on opening night.
The group will also be without Sophia Laforteza, who announced earlier this month that she’s taking a temporary hiatus to prioritize her mental health.
“Making this decision wasn't easy, but I'm learning that health has to come first,” Laforteza wrote. “I'm realizing that if I don't take care of my mind and body now, I won't be able to keep doing what I love the most for so long.”
Yet another member, Manon Bannerman, was revealed to be taking a “temporary hiatus from group activities” this past February.
The Daisy Chain Fields festival is scheduled to take place on Saturday at Great Park in Irvine, California, and feature performances by Rodrigo, Chappell Roan, Doechii, Santigold, Karen O, Sarah McLachlan, Stevie Nicks, and more.