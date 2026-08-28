KATSEYE Exits Olivia Rodrigo’s Daisy Chain Fields Festival After Rehearsal Injury

KATSEYE announced on Thursday (Aug. 27) that the group is bowing out of Olivia Rodrigo’s Daisy Chain Fields festival after Megan Skiendiel sustained an ankle injury during rehearsal for The Wildworld Tour.

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“We're so incredibly sorry to share that we are unable to perform at Daisy Chain Fields this Saturday,” KATSEYE wrote in a message shared in a post on the group’s Instagram Story. “Megan sprained her ankle yesterday during tour rehearsal and after being evaluated by doctors, she has been advised to stay off it and allow it to properly heal so we can be ready for our upcoming tour.”