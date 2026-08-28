Music

KATSEYE Exits Olivia Rodrigo’s Daisy Chain Fields Festival After Rehearsal Injury

Megan Skiendiel sprained her ankle while rehearsing for The Wildworld Tour, the group revealed.

Megan Skiendiel, Lara Raj, Yoonchae Jeong and Daniela Avanzini from KATSEYE perform on NBC's "Today."
Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images

KATSEYE announced on Thursday (Aug. 27) that the group is bowing out of Olivia Rodrigo’s Daisy Chain Fields festival after Megan Skiendiel sustained an ankle injury during rehearsal for The Wildworld Tour.

Shop KATSEYE on Complex

  • WILD - Standard Vinyl
  • WILD - Wild Heart Ver. CD
  • WILD - Wild World Ver. CD
  • Gabriela Rose Die-Cut 7" Vinyl
Shop now

“We're so incredibly sorry to share that we are unable to perform at Daisy Chain Fields this Saturday,” KATSEYE wrote in a message shared in a post on the group’s Instagram Story. “Megan sprained her ankle yesterday during tour rehearsal and after being evaluated by doctors, she has been advised to stay off it and allow it to properly heal so we can be ready for our upcoming tour.”

KATSEYE is scheduled to kick off their tour in Dublin, Ireland on Sept. 1 and conclude in Mexico City on Nov. 27. It’s unclear if Skiendiel will be ready to return on opening night.

The group will also be without Sophia Laforteza, who announced earlier this month that she’s taking a temporary hiatus to prioritize her mental health.

“Making this decision wasn't easy, but I'm learning that health has to come first,” Laforteza wrote. “I'm realizing that if I don't take care of my mind and body now, I won't be able to keep doing what I love the most for so long.”

Yet another member, Manon Bannerman, was revealed to be taking a “temporary hiatus from group activities” this past February.

The Daisy Chain Fields festival is scheduled to take place on Saturday at Great Park in Irvine, California, and feature performances by Rodrigo, Chappell Roan, Doechii, Santigold, Karen O, Sarah McLachlan, Stevie Nicks, and more.

Related Stories

Olivia Rodrigo performing on stage in a sparkling outfit, smiling with a hand on her hip, against a red-lit background.
Music

Olivia Rodrigo's Daisy Chain Fields Festival Features All-Women Lineup: Everything You Need to Know

Bikini Kill, Doechii, KATSEYE, Die Spitz, Chappell Roan, and more are on the lineup for the festival's inaugural edition.

Trace William Cowen68 days ago
Sophia Laforteza.
Music

KATSEYE's Sophia Laforteza Announces Mental Health Hiatus: 'This Decision Wasn't Easy'

Laforteza announced a mental health hiatus from the girl group one day before their headlining set at music festival Head in the Clouds.

Jaelani Turner-Williams21 days ago
Olivia Rodrigo is Rebooting Lilith Fair, and Paula Cole Couldn't Be More Thrilled
Music

Olivia Rodrigo Revives Lilith Fair Spirit With Daisy Chain Fields — And Paula Cole Is Thrilled

Inside the sold-out, women-led festival bringing together Olivia Rodrigo, Lilith Fair legends and a new generation of music fans.

Bernadette Giacomazzo39 days ago

Trending

1
MusicLil Durk Trial: 6ix9ine Says He’ll Throw a 'Going Away Party' If Rapper Is Found Guilty
2
MusicMeek Mill Calls on 'City of God' Producer to Help Bring His 'YN' Movie to Life
3
MusicMeek Mill Slams 'Heathen' OTF Jam for Testifying Against Lil Durk
4
MusicThe 50 Best R&B Albums of the '90s, Ranked
5
MusicOTF Jam Says He Feels 'Bad' for Testifying Against Lil Durk: 'He Probably Hate Me'
6
Pop CultureCardi B Goes off on Lindsay Clancy, Calls for Justice for Her Dead Children

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App