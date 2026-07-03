Fat Joe

Fat Joe is a Bronx-born rapper and hip-hop pioneer who emerged in the early 1990s as part of the Diggin' in the Crates Crew (D.I.T.C.) before launching a solo career highlighted by crossover hits like "Lean Back." Known for his gritty lyricism and collaborations with artists such as Big Pun and Remy Ma, he has played a key role in shaping East Coast rap across multiple decades. His relevance in hip-hop culture comes from his role in elevating Latino voices in the genre, particularly through mentoring Big Pun, one of the first Latino rappers to achieve mainstream success. Fans return to Fat Joe’s work for his ability to blend authentic street narratives with club-ready anthems, maintaining credibility while reaching diverse audiences across underground and mainstream scenes.

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Fat Joe.
Music

Fat Joe Defamation Lawsuit: Controversial Lawyer Tyrone Blackburn Seeks to Withdraw as Counsel

However, Blackburn and his law firm will remain defendants in the lawsuit and plan to continue representing themselves.

Alex Ocho11 days ago
Fat Joe
Music

Fat Joe's Legal Team Accuses Opposing Attorney of Fake AI-Generated Citations in Defamation Case

Roc Nation and Fat Joe's attorneys are calling Tyrone Blackburn's motion to dismiss "fundamentally untrustworthy."

Trey Alston14 days ago
Fat Joe in an orange jacket making a peace sign while exiting a building, accompanied by two others.
Music

Fat Joe Defamation Fight Leads Judge To Sanction Attorney Blackburn

"The ad hominem attacks aimed at counsel for Plaintiff, including homophobic, transphobic, and sexualized comments about his mother shock the conscience."

Mark Elibert22 days ago
Fat Joe in a New York Knicks jersey and bandana, and Timothée Chalamet wearing an orange jacket and sunglasses, talking on stage.
Sports

Fat Joe Says It’s ‘Depressing’ Not Seeing Timothée Chalamet and Ben Stiller Post-Knicks Win

The Bronx rapper opened up about the fear that his celebrity friendships will disappear until the next season.

Joe Price30 days ago
Fat Joe in a blue New York jacket and cap poses in front of an NBA Finals backdrop, making a peace sign.
Music

Fat Joe and Remy Ma Perform "Lean Back" on Knicks Parade Float, KAT and Mayor Mamdani Hit the Dance

The parade continues the Mike Brown-led team's celebration of their first title in 53 years.

Trace William Cowen31 days ago
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Ja Rule.
Music

Ja Rule Drops New Knicks Championship Song — But Fans Prefer His 2004 Classic

When it comes to celebrating the Big Apple, it's hard to beat the Queens rapper's timeless "New York" anthem.

Mark Elibert31 days ago
(L-R) Fat Joe and Victor Wembanyama.
Sports

Fat Joe Claims Barney Dance Jinxed Victor Wembanyama in Historic Game 4 Knicks Comeback

The Terror Squad head honcho believes Wemby's crucial two missed free throws were because of his Humpty Dumpty dance.

tara mahadevan37 days ago
Fat Joe in an orange jacket and glasses, wearing layered necklaces, standing outdoors.
Music

Fat Joe Says Subway Riders Were Suspicious When He Gave Out Free Knicks Merch: ‘Nobody Trust Nobody’

Earlier this month, the rapper attempted to hand out free Knicks merch on the NYC subway.

Alex Ocho38 days ago
Fat Joe
Music

Fat Joe Says Knicks’ NBA Finals Run Has Led to ‘Greatest Unification’ of New York Since 9/11

The Knicks the NBA Finals 2-0 with the series heading back to New York.

tara mahadevan41 days ago
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Fat Joe and Jadakiss speak onstage during Joe and Jada live podcast recording.
Music

Jadakiss Says Drake Dissing DJ Khaled Is ‘Only Hip-Hop'

Like the rest of us, Joe is admittedly struggling to understand why Drake dissed Khaled on the 'Iceman' track "Make Them Pay."

Jose Martinez51 days ago
Fat Joe.
Sports

Fat Joe Claims Cleveland Cavaliers Took His Game 4 Courtside Seats Away

The Terror Squad rapper said the tickets he bought for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals were allegedly canceled by the Cavs organization.

Jose Martinez54 days ago
Max B attends Spliff Star's Live Life Birthday Gala.
Music

Max B Says Big Daddy Kane Let Him Down After NSFW ‘Playgirl’ Photoshoot: ‘That’s Not Wavy’

Max B continues to go after Kane, even though Yayo and Joe have advised him to handle the situation differently.

Jose Martinez58 days ago
(L-R) Fat Joe and J. Cole.
Sports

Fat Joe Says J. Cole 'Donuted' in Chinese Basketball League: 'They Ran Him Out of China'

The rapper and podcaster roasted Cole's short-lived overseas basketball career weeks after he played one game with the Nanjing Monkey Kings.

Jaelani Turner-Williams71 days ago

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