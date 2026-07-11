Jay-Z Brings Out Nas for Special Performance at Yankee Stadium

Jay-Z brought out Nas for an unexpected performance during the inaugural night of his Yankee Stadium weekend takeover — check it out below.

Midway through the concert on Friday night (July 10), which featured performances from Beyoncé, Blue Ivy Carter, Alicia Keys and more, the Roc Nation founder welcomed the Queensbridge native to the stage.

The rappers, who waved the white flag on their years-long beef during Hov’s I Declare War Tour performance in East Rutherford, New Jersey in 2005, ran through a medley of songs, including "Dead Presidents," "The World Is Yours", and "Where I’m From." According to Stereogum, they also performed “N.Y. State of Mind,” which Complex ranked No. 1 on its 100 Best New York City Rap Songs list.