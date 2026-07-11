Jay-Z Brings Out Nas for Special Performance at Yankee Stadium

Jay-Z brought out Nas for an unexpected performance during the inaugural night of his Yankee Stadium weekend takeover — check it out below.
Midway through the concert on Friday night (July 10), which featured performances from Beyoncé, Blue Ivy Carter, Alicia Keys and more, the Roc Nation founder welcomed the Queensbridge native to the stage.
The rappers, who waved the white flag on their years-long beef during Hov’s I Declare War Tour performance in East Rutherford, New Jersey in 2005, ran through a medley of songs, including "Dead Presidents," "The World Is Yours", and "Where I’m From." According to Stereogum, they also performed “N.Y. State of Mind,” which Complex ranked No. 1 on its 100 Best New York City Rap Songs list.
The pair's feud dates back to Nas reportedly being absent from a recording session for Reasonable Doubt track "Bring It On," to which song producer Ski Beatz lifted a verse from Nas’ "The World Is Yours" on "Dead Presidents II," per Highsnobiety.
They then went on to diss each other on legendary tracks "Ether," "Takeover" and more.
Also this week, Nas curated a playlist of his favorite Jay-Z songs for Tidal, among them being "99 Problems," "Can’t Knock the Hustle," and their 2006 collaboration, "Black Republicans." The pair's last collaboration was "Sorry Not Sorry" in 2021, featuring DJ Khaled and James Fauntleroy.
Night Two at Yankee Stadium, dedicated to The Blueprint on its 25th anniversary, will be held on Saturday (July 11). A third show, titled "Extra Innings," is set for Sunday (July 12).
The 25-time Grammy winner continues his streak with a short international tour, beginning September 4 in London, followed by shows in Paris on September 10 and Los Angeles on October 23.