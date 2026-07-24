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From LeBron James giving him a surprise haircut to Kim Kardashian smashing a table over his head during Mafiathon 3, the Twitch superstar had another legendary year.Marc Griffin
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' is long-rumored to feature all three live-action Sony Spider-Men. But who's the best, Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, or Tom Holland?William Goodman
In honor of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, we’re ranking every Spider-Man Villain in movie history, including Venom, The Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, and more.Jordan Rose
Kirsten Dunst, who starred as Mary Jane to Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man in the Sam Raimi trilogy, said the pay gap between her and Maguire was "very extreme."Mackenzie Cummings-Grady