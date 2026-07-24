Tobey Maguire

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(L-R) Ice Spice and Tobey Maguire.
Music

Ice Spice and Tobey Maguire Spotted Getting Cozy, Snapped Allegedly Kissing at Party (UPDATE)

Photos of the 'Y2K' rapper and the 'Spider-Man' actor allegedly locking lips has social media divided.

Alex Ocho23 days ago
Three women posing outdoors, with one wearing sunglasses in the center. They're standing in front of a tree with green leaves.
Pop Culture

Lisa Rinna Says Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire 'Hit Up' Her Daughters

Lisa Rinna claimed on 'Watch What Happens Live' that Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire once 'hit up' her daughters during a candid on-air game.

Helen Storms149 days ago
SAINT-TROPEZ, FRANCE - JULY 26: (L-R) Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire attend the cocktail reception of the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation 4th Annual Saint-Tropez Gala at Domaine Bertaud Belieu on July 26, 2017 in Saint-Tropez, France
Pop Culture

P***y Posse Reunion: Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire Turn Up at Ice Cube Show

The actors and longtime friends partied hard at Raising Cane's Super Bowl party.

Jaelani Turner-Williams166 days ago
Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer
Pop Culture

Tobey Maguire's Ex-Wife Announces Engagement to Billionaire Heir

Maguire and his ex, Jennifer Meyer, were married for 13 years and share two kids.

tara mahadevan691 days ago
Jacob Batalon in a floral coat at a premiere event; Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield talking on a film set
Pop Culture

Jacob Batalon Talks About Taking Discreet Photo of All Three Spider-Men: 'It Still Scares Me'

The 27-year-old actor described taking the photo of Tom Holland meeting past Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield on set.

Alex Ocho784 days ago
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Pop Culture

Tom Holland Talks About His Group Chat With Fellow 'Spider-Boys' Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield

The 'Spider-Man' actor said he has an "amazing bond" with his co-stars.

Joe Price1137 days ago
Brad Pitt in 'Babylon'
Pop Culture

Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Star in ‘Babylon’ Trailer From Writer-Director Damien Chazelle

Oscar-winning director Damien Chazelle returns with the trailer for his forthcoming film 'Babylon,' which hits theaters on Dec. 25 and stars Brad Pitt.

Brad Callas1411 days ago
Jared Leto at
Pop Culture

Jared Leto Wants to Take on All Three 'Spider-Man' Actors in 'Morbius' Sequel

While 'Morbius' hasn't even been released yet, its star, Jared Leto, is already dreaming up a potential sequel featuring some very familiar faces.

Brad Callas1581 days ago
spider man no way home iconic meme
Pop Culture

Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire Recreate Spider-Man Pointing Meme

To commemorate the upcoming Blu-ray and Digital release of 'No Way Home,' Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire recreated the Spider-Man meme.

Jordan Rose1613 days ago
Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield embrace at a GQ event
Pop Culture

Tom Holland on How ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Was His Chance to Make ‘Amends’ With Andrew Garfield

In a new interview, the 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' star talked about the emotional impact of getting to act with Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire.

Brenton Blanchet1630 days ago
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Jon Watts photographed at 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' premiere.
Pop Culture

'No Way Home' Director Jon Watts Recalls Having 'Spider-Man Therapy Session' With All 3 Peter Parkers

Jon Watts said he sat down with Tom Holland and his fellow Spider-Men, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, before they filmed their first scene together.

Jose Martinez1641 days ago
Sam Raimi
Pop Culture

Sam Raimi Reacts to Cameos in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home,' Shares 'Doctor Strange 2’ Update

Raimi revealed his reaction to seeing Alfred Molina, Willem Dafoe, and Tobey Maguire appear in 'No Way Home,' and shared an update on 'Doctor Strange 2.'

Jordan Rose1642 days ago
Andrew Garfield at GQ's 'Man of the Year'
Pop Culture

Andrew Garfield Reveals His Favorite 'Spider-Man' Actor

In the latest episode of GQ's 'Actually Me' video series, Andrew Garfield shared with fans which actor played his favorite version of 'Spider-Man.'

Brad Callas1708 days ago
tom holland
Pop Culture

Sony Shuts Down Allegedly Leaked 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Trailer

The rumored Marvel trailer began to trend on Twitter and found its way on TikTok later Sunday, but Sony shut down several tweets with the alleged clip attached.

Brenton Blanchet1798 days ago

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