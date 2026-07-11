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Jay-Z Joined By Daughter Blue Ivy During Yankee Stadium Show

Hov's eldest child joined him on keys for 'Reasonable Doubt' track "Feelin' It."

By
ay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter attends The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City.
(Photo by Theo Wargo/FilmMagic)

Jay-Z has one eye on the past, and the other on the future, in 2026.

Central to this approach is his trilogy of Yankee Stadium shows, starting with Friday’s JAY-Z 30 performance (July 10), which serves as a celebration of the 30th anniversary of his classic debut studio album, Reasonable Doubt.

During the show, HOV made things truly intergenerational by bringing on his eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, for a moment in the spotlight.

Blue, last seen onstage dancing with her mom, took on a different role with her dad. She moved behind the piano to play on Reasonable Doubt standout “Feelin’ It.” Check it out below.

Commercially speaking, Reasonable Doubt, launched in June of 1996, was a bit of a slow burn. By 2002, however, it had been certified Platinum by the RIAA, and has since earned a permanent spot in discussions of the greatest hip-hop albums of all time.

Where HOV took his artistry from there is the stuff of legend, with the emotions-laid-bare 4:44, released in 2017, standing as his most recent solo studio album as of this writing.

With all the attention on the 30th and 25th anniversaries of Reasonable Doubt and The Blueprint, not to mention an upcoming documentary series directed by “99 Problems” producer Rick Rubin, it’s easy to see how this reflective period in HOV’s career could mean new music is on the horizon.

If the 25-time Grammy winner’s recent Roots Picnic freestyle is any indication, he has a lot to say.

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