The LOX Didn’t Expect Their ‘Verzuz’ to Be So Impactful: ‘The Influx of Young Fans Is the Best Part’
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The LOX reached a whole new set of listeners with their 'Verzuz' battle against Dipset, but even they didn’t know it would have quite the impact it did.Joe Price
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The LOX Respond to Tyler, the Creator’s Reaction to ‘Verzuz’ Performance, Talk Cancel Culture on ‘Breakfast Club'
Following the LOX’s 'Verzuz' battle against Dipset, the trio sat down for a 'Breakfast Club' interview to talk about the response to the performance.Joe Price
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Sheek Louch on Advice Diddy Gave The LOX Before 'Verzuz' Battle, Says Cam’ron Helped Negotiate the Bag
During an interview with Shade45’s Sway, The Lox’s Sheek Louch reflected on their instantly classic clash with Dipset and how the whole event came together.Xavier Hamilton
Fresh off The Lox and Dipset's 'Verzuz' battle, 50 Cent took to Instagram to post a meme of Jadakiss' face photoshopped in Cam'ron's signature pink.Brad Callas