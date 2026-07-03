Sheek Louch

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(L-R) Jadakiss and Suge Knight.
Music

Jadakiss Says Suge Knight’s Death Row Lox Deal 'Wouldn’t Have Been a Good Look'

The infamous music mogul tried to sign the New York trio before they opted to join Diddy at Bad Boy Records.

Joe Price323 days ago
The Lox and Dipset seen in their 'Verzuz' match-up in 2021.
Music

Cam'ron Praises The Lox for 'Verzuz' Win: 'Well Deserved'

He also explained how he negotiated a better deal for the show after initially telling the 'Verzuz' team he wasn't interested.

Joe Price616 days ago
Split image of Eve and Mike Tyson.
Music

Eve Confirms The LOX Were Planning to Fight Mike Tyson for Making Her Uncomfortable

Tyson claimed he has since apologized for his behavior that day.

Jose Martinez659 days ago
The Lox perform at NPR's Tiny Desk
Music

Watch The LOX Deliver a Set Filled With Classics for NPR's 'Tiny Desk Concert'

The hip-hop trio brought their A-game to the NPR office.

Joe Price714 days ago
Music

The LOX Want André 3000 to Rap Again: 'You're One of the Greatest Ever'

The rap trio want more than flute-playing from Three Stacks.

Jaelani Turner-Williams954 days ago
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Music

DJ Kay Slay Honored With Hour-Long 200-Rapper Posse Cut 'Rolling 200 Deep'

The track features 200 rappers, including Snoop Dogg, Ice-T, Raekwon, Run DMC, Bun B, Big Daddy Kane, and more.

Brad Callas985 days ago
Music

The LOX Claim Jay-Z Wanted to Be on "Money, Power, Respect," Refused to Clear "So Right" Verse

Jadakiss claims Jay-Z didn’t clear his verse for “So Right” featuring Kelly Price because he wanted to rap on “Money, Power, &amp; Respect” instead.

Mark Elibert1126 days ago
This is Kith's 96 Collection campaign featuring The Lox.
Music

The LOX Are Coming To London To Celebrate Hip-Hop's 50th Anniversary

Coincidentally, this year also marks 25 years since Sheek Louch, Styles P, and Jadakiss released their Platinum-selling debut album, 'Money, Power &amp; Respect'.

James Keith1218 days ago
Freeway appears on VladTV
Music

Freeway Details How Roc-A-Fella's Beef With The LOX Began

During an interview with VladTV, Philadelphia rapper Freeway shed light on the early-2000s beef between the iconic NYC institutions Roc-A-Fella and The LOX.

Brad Callas1242 days ago
Styles P performs at 2022 Essence Festival of Culture
Music

Styles P Announces 'Late 2023' Retirement As A Solo Artist

Styles P took to Instagram this week to announce his retirement, as the Lox rapper revealed his plans to step away from the game as far as his solo career.

Brad Callas1379 days ago
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Juelz Santana attends listening party in 2022
Music

Juelz Santana on Why The LOX Are a Better Group Than The Diplomats, Talks Addiction to Lean

During his recent sit down with 'Drink Champs,' Juelz Santana revealed why he thinks The LOX are a better group than Dipset in the wake of their epic 'Verzuz.'

Brad Callas1502 days ago
The LOX new freestyle for Kith x New York Knicks collab
Music

The LOX Unleash New Freestyle for Kith x Nike's New York Knicks Collab

A year after bringing together Dipset for its New York Knicks collab, Kith has joined forces with another legendary NYC group, The LOX, for a new campaign.

Brad Callas1668 days ago
Joell Ortiz Autograph Digital Cover Art
Music

Joell Ortiz Releases 'Autograph' Album f/ Sheek Louch, CyHi, KXNG Crooked, and More

Joell Ortiz has shared his latest album 'Autograph,' with appearances from Sheek Louch, CyHi the Prynce, KXNG Crooked, Salaam Remi, Apollo Brown, and more.

tara mahadevan1708 days ago
The Lox
Music

Jadakiss Shares How The Lox Ended Up on 'Donda' Closer "Jesus Lord Pt. 2"

While speaking with HipHopDX at at Ice Cube’s Big 3 league championship on Sunday, Jadakiss revealed how The Lox ended up on Kanye West's 'Donda.'

Brad Callas1775 days ago
Styles P and Cam'ron
Music

Styles P and Cam'ron Discuss Viral Kicking Moment From 'Verzuz'

Just days after a clip of Cam'ron kicking Styles P during the Lox-Dipset 'Verzuz' battle went viral, the two took to Instagram to address the incident.

Brad Callas1805 days ago
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The Lox
Music

The LOX Will Receive Keys to the City of Yonkers

Following the group’s performance at the recent Verzuz matchup against Dipset, Yonkers trio The LOX will be getting the keys to the city they call home.

Joe Price1806 days ago

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