DJ Khaled

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Rappers have gotten older and garnered more disposable income—which means they are hitting the links even more. Here is a list of hip-hop's best golfers, and what we imagine their handicap looks like.
Steven Louis

Latest Stories

Mike Tyson, Jake Paul, and DJ Khaled on stage, smiling and interacting with the audience against a blue backdrop.
Sports

Mike Tyson Caught on Hot Mic Asking Jake Paul if Shohei Ohtani Is a ‘Guy’ at 2026 ESPYs

The 60-year-old boxing legend appeared to have no idea who the Dodgers superstar was.

Alex Ocho2 days ago
DJ Khaled in a patterned shirt stands on a golf course with a matching bag and golf club set, surrounded by greenery and palm trees.
Style

MCM Announces DJ Khaled and We the Best Collaboration 'Built With Real Intention'

The new collaboration with the Miami hitmaker reinvents several of the luxury brand's most iconic pieces.

Joe Price16 days ago
Fat Joe and Jadakiss speak onstage during Joe and Jada live podcast recording.
Music

Jadakiss Says Drake Dissing DJ Khaled Is ‘Only Hip-Hop'

Like the rest of us, Joe is admittedly struggling to understand why Drake dissed Khaled on the 'Iceman' track "Make Them Pay."

Jose Martinez51 days ago
(L-R) Drake and DJ Khaled.
Music

DJ Khaled Rejects Streamer's 'Free Palestine' Request After Drake 'Iceman' Diss

On new track "Make Them Pay," Drizzy calls out his longtime collaborator for his Gaza silence.

Mark Elibert63 days ago
Drake and DJ Khaled pose together at an event, both wearing stylish outfits and smiling at the camera.
Music

DJ Khaled Shares Message in Patois Following Drake's 'Iceman' Diss: 'I Am of Royalty'

Drake called out DJ Khaled, who was born to Palestinian parents, for his lack of support for a free Palestine.

Joe Price64 days ago
Advertisement
Charlamagne tha God in a black jacket and cap at a podcast event; DJ Khaled in sunglasses and a black jacket outdoors.
Music

Charlamagne Reacts to Drake Dissing DJ Khaled on 'Iceman': 'You Gon' Make Khaled Lose 21 Pounds'

Drake dissed his former collaborator on the track "Make Them Pay" from his new album 'Iceman.'

Alex Ocho64 days ago
Drake performing on stage, wearing a white vest with a rooster design, holding a microphone, with a fiery background.
Music

Drake Calls Out DJ Khaled on New Song: 'Your People Still Waiting for a 'Free Palestine''

Drake played a ton of new music during the latest episode of his 'Iceman' livestream series.

Trace William Cowen65 days ago
Jamie Foxx attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Jamie Foxx Performs ‘Gold Digger’ After DJ Khaled Pulls Him From Crowd at Carbone Beach

What started as a four-course dinner on the sand turned into a surprise set with Jamie Foxx, Kevin Hart, Fat Joe, Wyclef Jean, and DJ Khaled during F1 weekend in Miami.

Maggie Ekberg75 days ago
DJ Khaled attends the 25th Latin GRAMMY Awards at Kaseya Center on November 14, 2024 in Miami, Florida.
Pop Culture

DJ Khaled Says He ‘Can’t Wait to Tell the World’ About His Weight Loss

'Right now they call me Slim Jim,' he said.

Holly Riordan78 days ago
Advertisement
Fat Joe and DJ Khaled
Music

Fat Joe and DJ Khaled Partner to Release New Shampoo That Eliminates Gray Hair

Joe's company Rewind It 10 has released the Men’s Progressive Greyaway Shampoo.

Trey Alston143 days ago
DJ Khaled and Fat Joe perform on stage during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York.
Music

Fat Joe Said He 'Felt Like a Crackhead' When DJ Khaled Told Him He Got $5 Million for a Colgate Ad

Khaled told Fat Joe he made $5 million from a Colgate commercial he shot in his own bathroom.

Joe Price170 days ago
DJ Khaled Pulled Up to Reserve Cup Miami Wearing a Rolex Reportedly Worth $1.8M
Style

DJ Khaled Pulled Up to Reserve Cup Miami Wearing a Rolex Reportedly Worth $1.8M

The award-winning producer brought serious wrist game to Reserve Cup Miami with a Daytona valued at nearly $2 million.

Maggie Ekberg172 days ago
Advertisement
A black T-shirt featuring DJ Khaled playing golf with the text "Khaled Let's Go Golfing" in colorful letters.
Music

DJ Khaled #LGG Black Tee and We The Best Merch: How to Buy

Shop DJ Khaled's We The Best clothing line, featuring the #LGG tee and other pieces inspired by his golf lifestyle and signature catchphrases.

Complex Staff199 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App