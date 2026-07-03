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Drake touches on matters of Kendrick, Cole, Rozay, and more on one of his three new albums.Trace William Cowen
2025 came and went without a new solo album from Drake, only for 2026 to bring three new projects from the 6 god.Trace William Cowen
Here is a ranking of rap music videos that incorporated golf, featuring videos from artists like Gucci Mane, French Montana, Sexyy Red, and more.Steven Louis
Rappers have gotten older and garnered more disposable income—which means they are hitting the links even more. Here is a list of hip-hop's best golfers, and what we imagine their handicap looks like.Steven Louis