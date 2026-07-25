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The Game Confirms YG Feature on 'The Documentary 3' Following Verzuz

"It's some West Side Bompton shit."

The Game and YG
(Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Complex)

The Game and YG closed out their "Compton Forever" VERZUZ event not just with a celebration, but with a preview of what comes next.

In a post-event interview with Complex's Jordan Rose, The Game confirmed YG will appear on The Documentary 3. "YG on it. That's it, that's all I'ma say about that. The Documentary 3. 22 years since the first one. Blood is on my shit, and I'm proud about that. It's some West Side Bompton shit,” said The Game.

YG followed behind The Game to offer more details about the collaboration. "We’re going to continue to push the West Side story,” he said. “The culture, the story. The rap game different. I feel like we the last of a dying breed. So we gon' continue to do what we do, stand up for it, and rep it all the way to the fullest."

The Verzuz itself set the table. The “Compton Forever” event was less of a competition and more of a celebration of the rappers’ catalogues. A Complex poll had voters scoring YG the winner 19-3, but the two just seemed to be enjoying each other’s company.

The two also dropped "Red People" on the day of the event, a Swizz Beatz and Timbaland-produced collab track, to commemorate their moment — as well as united on a new Complex cover.

The Game's 50 Cent shoutout and his pre-performance tribute to his and Drake's 2015 track "100" also made waves during the show, as did a surprise appearance from blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, who joined The Game onstage for "Dope Boys.”

We released GAS cards for the VERZUZ that are still available. Head over to the Complex Shop to purchase.

Ahead of their match, we also ranked the top 15 YG and The Game songs of all time.

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