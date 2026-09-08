Nevaeh Akira Confirms Split From Blueface After Birth of Their Child: ‘I’m Set Free’

In a series of posts shared on her Instagram Stories, the mother of Blueface’s fourth child, Nevaeh Akira, has confirmed that she’s no longer in a relationship with the rapper. “I’m set free. Everything happens for a reason,” she shared on her Instagram Stories. “Everything happens for a reason. It was a long traumatic headache with nothing but negativity. I’m single. I truly maybe needed this.”

In a recent stream, she indicated that she has no plans to get back with Blueface. “The man literally told me to get out,” she shared. “He said he’s done with me. Think I’ma stick around? Are you fucking dumb? … What the fuck is my purpose in staying if you’re going to keep treating me like shit? I have a fucking past; I apologize… What more can I fucking do or say?”

The news of their split comes not long after Blueface streamed live on Kick and expressed his disappointment with her. He alleged that she “really fucked up this time” after allegedly lying about a tattoo she got on her arm while he was incarcerated. He said she told him that it was a tattoo of his face, but it was actually a tattoo depicting NBA YoungBoy.