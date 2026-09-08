Pop Culture

Nevaeh Akira Confirms Split From Blueface After Birth of Their Child: ‘I’m Set Free’

Recently, the pair argued during a livestream when Blueface admitted that he cheated on her with his ex-girlfriend, Chrisean Rock.

Blueface at the 6th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards held at The Beverly Hilton on June 05, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Tommaso Boddi via Getty Images

In a series of posts shared on her Instagram Stories, the mother of Blueface’s fourth child, Nevaeh Akira, has confirmed that she’s no longer in a relationship with the rapper.

“I’m set free. Everything happens for a reason,” she shared on her Instagram Stories. “Everything happens for a reason. It was a long traumatic headache with nothing but negativity. I’m single. I truly maybe needed this.”

In a recent stream, she indicated that she has no plans to get back with Blueface. “The man literally told me to get out,” she shared. “He said he’s done with me. Think I’ma stick around? Are you fucking dumb? … What the fuck is my purpose in staying if you’re going to keep treating me like shit? I have a fucking past; I apologize… What more can I fucking do or say?”

The news of their split comes not long after Blueface streamed live on Kick and expressed his disappointment with her. He alleged that she “really fucked up this time” after allegedly lying about a tattoo she got on her arm while he was incarcerated. He said she told him that it was a tattoo of his face, but it was actually a tattoo depicting NBA YoungBoy.

Blueface and Nevaeh Akira welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Johnathan Jamall Porter Jr., last month. In the lead-up to the birth of their child, which is Blueface’s fourth overall, the couple painted a picture of a messy relationship. During a stream on Kick, Blueface revealed to her that he cheated on her with his ex-girlfriend, Chrisean Rock.

"I don't have intentions of going to be with somebody else," he said. "My apology... take it with honor." Shortly after his confession, they got into a heated argument in front of one of Blueface’s children.

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