YG and The Game's 'VERZUZ' GAS Trading Cards: How to Shop on Complex

YG and The Game are next up on the VERZUZ stage, and as always, Complex is giving fans a shot at commemorating the moment with some exclusive GAS trading cards. Below, get the full rundown.

YG x The Game x VERZUZ x GAS trading cards

Will these cards be available to shop on Complex? You better believe it. Available options include the standard YG x VERZUZ x GAS trading card (alternatively available in a five-card bundle), the Limited Edition YG x VERZUZ x GAS trading card (limited to 300 sequentially numbered cracked ice foil cards), the standard The Game x VERZUZ x GAS trading card (five-card bundle option available for this one too), and the Limited Edition The Game x VERZUZ x GAS trading card (also limited to 300 sequentially numbered cracked ice foil cards).

Standard cards go for $19.99 each or $79.99 for the bundle, while the limited-edition ones run $49.99.

YG and The Game will take the VERZUZ stage on Thursday (July 23). Stream the event live on Apple Music starting at 6:30 p.m. California time.