GET THE APP

STYLE

SNEAKERS

POP CULTURE

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Music

YG and The Game's 'VERZUZ' GAS Trading Cards: How to Shop on Complex

Celebrate YG and The Game's 'VERZUZ' matchup with exclusive GAS cards.

Two collectible cards featuring YG and The Game, both in protective cases with artistic designs and labels.
Image via Complex

YG and The Game are next up on the VERZUZ stage, and as always, Complex is giving fans a shot at commemorating the moment with some exclusive GAS trading cards.

Below, get the full rundown.

YG x The Game x VERZUZ x GAS trading cards

Will these cards be available to shop on Complex? You better believe it.

Available options include the standard YG x VERZUZ x GAS trading card (alternatively available in a five-card bundle), the Limited Edition YG x VERZUZ x GAS trading card (limited to 300 sequentially numbered cracked ice foil cards), the standard The Game x VERZUZ x GAS trading card (five-card bundle option available for this one too), and the Limited Edition The Game x VERZUZ x GAS trading card (also limited to 300 sequentially numbered cracked ice foil cards).

Standard cards go for $19.99 each or $79.99 for the bundle, while the limited-edition ones run $49.99.

YG and The Game’s VERZUZ matchup details

YG and The Game will take the VERZUZ stage on Thursday (July 23). Stream the event live on Apple Music starting at 6:30 p.m. California time.

Related Stories

A stylized image of two groups of men in fashionable outfits, each wearing sunglasses and jackets, set against a holographic card background.
Music

B2K and Pretty Ricky's 'VERZUZ' Commemorated With GAS Trading Cards: How to Shop

The limited-edition trading cards are available on Complex.

Complex Staff42 days ago
A black T-shirt featuring B2K and a Pretty Ricky trading card with three members in stylish outfits and sunglasses.
Style

How To Buy B2K and Pretty Ricky's Official 'VERZUZ' Merch

Celebrate last night's unforgettable event with exclusive t-shirts and GAS trading cards, available now on Complex.

Complex Staff42 days ago
French Montana and Rick Ross facing off, with a "V" between them, logos for Complex and Apple Music above.
Music

The VERZUZ Collection

Collect French Montana & Rick Ross GAS Trading Cards + official merch — only on Complex

Brendan Frederick100 days ago

Trending

1
Styleaespa x BAPE® Collection: What to Know
2
StyleKAWS x MLB Collection f/ Yankees and Dodgers: How to Shop on Complex
3
MusicCam'ron Says Vic Mensa Is 'Clickbaiting' and 'Clout-Chasing' With Comments on African Heritage
4
SportsMichael Porter Jr. Says He Ran Into Five Exes at Michael Rubin's White Party: 'Hectic'
5
MusicT.I. Reveals He's Sitting on a 'Stupid' Lil Wayne Verse From 'Kill the King' Sessions
6
SportsDave Portnoy Rips Megyn Kelly for Calling Caitlin Clark a 'Coward' Over Trans Athlete Remarks

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App