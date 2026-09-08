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Krayzie Bone Denies Layzie Bone's Claims He Was Left in the Dark About Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Tour

Layzie Bone recently addressed why he didn't join Bone Thugs-N-Harmony's tour with the Wu-Tang Clan.

Layzie Bone and Krayzie Bone performs during VERZUZ Bone Thugs-N-Harmony And Three 6 Mafia at Hollywood Palladium on December 02, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Jerritt Clark via Getty Images

Not long after Layzie Bone explained why he wasn’t on tour supporting the Wu-Tang Clan alongside the rest of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Krayzie Bone has clarified that he’s still welcome to join them.

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony are serving as the opening act for the latest North American leg of the Wu-Tang Clan’s farewell concert tour, which kicked off last year and will conclude next month. In a pair of videos shared on Instagram, which can be seen below, Krayzie addressed Layzie’s absence from the tour so far.

“I really don’t make videos to respond to stuff like this, because I feel like this is a personal matter,” explained Krayzie. “Since it was brought in front of y’all, I’m gonna respond, so that you all have both sides of the story.”

He said that the rest of the group “had an agreement” with Layzie that they would support him and make sure he gets paid if he was to enter rehab.

“We told you that, you refused,” he said. “So no, we didn’t just leave you out in the cold, bro. We told you what it was. And we told you we still had your money! Waiting for you. So, I don’t know what the deal is, bro. … You need to just bring your ass on tour, because it’s not that serious.”

Krayzie Bone did not disclose whether Layzie Bone is battling addiction, but he did want fans to know that the door is always open for him to join them onstage.

His response comes not long after Layzie Bone suggested that he was “totally left in the dark” regarding his involvement in the tour.

“Like I said, all due respect, you know what I mean?” Layzie said. “I had some issues with Bone Thugs-N-Harmony earlier this year, true enough... You know, I wasn't on some shows, and people who went to the shows earlier saw that I wasn't there. … It was another reason after another reason, which I'm going to let them answer. Let them tell me why they put me off the road because I didn't put myself off the road. I assembled this group. I helped build this group for 35-plus years.”

The back-and-forth comes amid other drama surrounding the group, with Bizzy Bone recently responding to hate he received on social media.

“One of ‘em said — it’s crazy — it said, ‘I hope Bizzy Bone go broke, so he can come back, crawling on his hands and his knees,’” he said. “Hey, first and foremost, I ain’t gonna never go broke. What is you talking about?”

Shop the Wu-Tang Clan on Complex here.

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