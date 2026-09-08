Krayzie Bone Denies Layzie Bone's Claims He Was Left in the Dark About Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Tour

Not long after Layzie Bone explained why he wasn’t on tour supporting the Wu-Tang Clan alongside the rest of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Krayzie Bone has clarified that he’s still welcome to join them.

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony are serving as the opening act for the latest North American leg of the Wu-Tang Clan’s farewell concert tour, which kicked off last year and will conclude next month. In a pair of videos shared on Instagram, which can be seen below, Krayzie addressed Layzie’s absence from the tour so far.

“I really don’t make videos to respond to stuff like this, because I feel like this is a personal matter,” explained Krayzie. “Since it was brought in front of y’all, I’m gonna respond, so that you all have both sides of the story.”

He said that the rest of the group “had an agreement” with Layzie that they would support him and make sure he gets paid if he was to enter rehab.

“We told you that, you refused,” he said. “So no, we didn’t just leave you out in the cold, bro. We told you what it was. And we told you we still had your money! Waiting for you. So, I don’t know what the deal is, bro. … You need to just bring your ass on tour, because it’s not that serious.”