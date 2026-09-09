Pop Culture

Ben Baller Calls His Beverly Hills Store on Camera During Porsche 918 Dispute

The celebrity jeweler argued with entrepreneur Kamran Farid, who accused him of lying about owning the rare car.

Ben Baller
Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Captain Morgan

Ben Baller tried to prove that he owns a Porsche 918 Spyder by calling his jewelry store — but he didn’t have the impact he wanted on the person who called him out.

Baller has been wrapped up in a war of flexing with entrepreneur Kamran Farid, who co-founded the company Edible Arrangements. The reason? Ben Baller claims to own a Porsche 918 Spyder, and Farid doesn’t believe him in the slightest.

This situation led to the two going live with each other and talking through their beef.

“A lot of people online, they’re cap,” said Farid.

Baller responded swiftly with, “Ain’t nobody ever proved me capping a day in my life.”

After requesting Baller to send him a picture of his car, Baller made the decision to flex the fact that he owns a jewelry store with anywhere from seven to eight million dollars in inventory on hand on any given day.

“Do you want to go to my store right now?“ asked Baller.

Moments later, Baller called the store to see if he could speak to an employee who could verify how much money in jewelry he had there — which made Farid burst into a fit of laughter, because Ben didn’t even bring up the car, which was the whole reason they were fighting.

The Live ended shortly afterwards, and Farid went on Instagram to showcase his own Porsche 918 Spyder as well as his other cars — and to criticize Ben’s rapper clientele, who he mocked as “brothers” who are “not that smart with their assets.”

“Ben, please stop trolling me,” said Farid. “Just post the car.”

The 918 Spyder is a scarce target for a bluff. Porsche built the hybrid model in limited numbers between 2013 and 2015, and collector market listings routinely put it around $2 million or higher.

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