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YG and The Game's 'VERZUZ': Travis Barker Pops Out for Opening Cut "Dope Boys"

The blink-182 drummer brought the rock — and a short drum solo — to the event.

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Travis Barker performs at the 2026 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 on April 12, 2026 in Indio, California.
(Photo by Katie Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)

The Game gave the beginning of his VERZUZ with YG a little punk rock flair by bringing out a special guest: Travis Barker.

On Thursday (July 23), the much-anticipated event with the two Compton rappers began (after the ceremonial coin flip was changed to a more appropriate dice roll) with The Game performing his LAX track “Dope Boys.”

The blink-182 drummer came out of the wings to sit down on a drum set and play along with the track, pounding out the beat and even ending with a dramatic short solo, which he kept going despite dropping a stick midway through.

Fans flipped out over the surprise appearance.

You can watch the event on Apple Music or below on YouTube.

Ahead of Thursday night’s livestream, Complex ran down our picks for the best tracks from both artist’s catalogs. To find out where the enduring “FDT” landed, or how “Wouldn’t Get Far” fared, see here and here, respectively.

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