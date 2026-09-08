One of the benefits of Fanatics Sportsbook posting their NFL Week 1 odds so early is that we get to watch line movement in the days leading up to the start of the season. Most of these first week spreads have stayed the same, or close to the same, since the middle of the summer. That said, there are a handful of games that have seen some interesting movement. Below, we will look at updated NFL Week 1 odds for every game on the slate, and also dive into the spreads that have seen their numbers change the most. We will also look at all of the Week 1 totals. NFL Week 1 odds

Here is a look at updated NFL Week 1 odds from Fanatics Sportsbook.

Patriots (+3.5) at Seahawks (-3.5)

49ers (+3.5) at Rams (-3.5)

Bears (-3) at Panthers (+3)

Browns (+8.5) at Jaguars (-8.5)

Falcons (+3.5) at Steelers (-3.5)

Jets (+1.5) at Titans (-1.5)

Buccaneers (+4) at Bengals (-4)

Ravens (-3.5) at Colts (+3.5)

Saints (+7) at Lions (-7)

Bills (-1) at Texans (+1)

Dolphins (+3.5) at Raiders (-3.5)

Commanders (+4.5) at Eagles (-4.5)

Cardinals (+9.5) at Chargers (-9.5)

Packers (+1.5) at Vikings (-1.5)

Cowboys (-3) at Giants (+3)

Broncos (+2.5) at Chiefs (-2.5)

Packers (+1.5) at Vikings (-1.5)

This line has flipped since mid-July as the Packers had been favored at -1.5. Green Bay is entering the season with a significant amount of turmoil as running back Josh Jacobs in on the Commissioner’s Exempt List, and Micah Parsons is on the Reserve/PUP list. Browns (+8.5) at Jaguars (-8.5)

The Jags had been -7.5 favorites two months ago, but Jacksonville has since increased its projected advantage. Browns starting QB Deshaun Watson did not exactly inspire confidence in the pre-season, and Cleveland will likely have no choice but to air it out on Sunday as Jacksonville features an elite run-stuffing unit. Falcons (+3.5) at Steelers (-3.5)

Nothing moves a line like a team with question marks at quarterback.

Atlanta certainly qualifies as Kevin Stefanski has been dealt a QB room of Tua Tagovailoa, Michael Penix, and Cooper Rush. Tagovailoa, who was 6-8 as a starter last season with the Dolphins, will start Sunday against the Steelers. Pittsburgh was a -2.5 favorite in mid-July. Cardinals (+9.5) at Chargers (-9.5)

The Cardinals were +11.5 underdogs two months ago but the line has been bumped down by 2 points. That type of movement is enough to give survivor pool contestants pause for concern. So, what gives here? It’s likely that bettors simply thought the line was too high.

Should anyone really be favored by double-digits in Week 1? Also, of note: Jacoby Brissett was recently named the Cardinals’ Week 1 starter. Brissett was the quarterback of the Patriots two years ago in Week 1, with New England being the biggest underdog of that season’s opening week (+8.5 to the Bengals). Brissett led the Pats to an upset road win over Joe Burrow and Cincinnati. NFL Week 1 totals

Here is a look at updated totals at Fanatics Sportsbook for NFL Week 1.

Patriots at Seahawks Over 44.5 (-105), Under 44.5 (-115)

49ers at Rams Over 48.5 (-110), Under 48.5 (-110)

Bears at Panthers Over 47.0 (-110), Under 47.0 (-110)

Browns at Jaguars Over 40.5 (-110), Under 40.5 (-110)

Falcons at Steelers Over 42.0 (-110), Under 42.0 (-110)

Jets at Titans Over 39.5 (-110), Under 39.5 (-110)

Buccaneers at Bengals Over 50.5 (-110), Under 50.5 (-110)

Ravens at Colts Over 48.0 (-110), Under 48.0 (-110)

Saints at Lions Over 50.0 (-110), Under 50.0 (-110)

Bills at Texans Over 45.0 (-110), Under 45.0 (-110)

Dolphins at Raiders Over 40.5 (-110), Under 40.5 (-110)

Commanders at Eagles Over 44.5 (-105), Under 44.5 (-115)

Cardinals at Chargers Over 47.5 (-105), Under 47.5 (-115)

Packers at Vikings Over 46.5 (-110), Under 46.5 (-110)

Cowboys at Giants Over 48.0 (-110), Under 48.0 (-110)

Broncos at Chiefs Over 43.0 (-110), Under 43.0 (-110)

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