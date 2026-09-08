When it comes to crowning the best Air Jordan model of all time, a number of silhouettes from the legendary sneaker line have arguments to be made. There’s the Air Jordan 3’s introduction of the Jumpman logo, elephant print, and first partnership with designer Tinker Hatfield. Then there’s the groundbreaking design of the Air Jordan 11, its use of patent leather, and being on MJ’s feet for the Bulls’ 72-10 season. The Air Jordan 6 has a strong case as well, as the sneaker Michael Jordan wore for his first NBA Championship. Our pick for the best Air Jordan of all time, however, is the Air Jordan 4.
While our readers may have a different opinion, we feel like the Air Jordan 4 checks the most boxes and is still building its legacy almost 40 years after its original release. Here are 4 reasons why the Air Jordan 4 is the best Air Jordan of all time.
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Air Jordan 4: The OG Colorways
Let’s face it, the OG colorways of the Air Jordan 4 are basically undefeated. With a lineup that included the Black Red, White Cement, Fire Red, and Military Blue, there are no misses. Each one is still able to hold its own, even with such a deep catalog of new and collaborative colorways coming in the years since—more on those later.
The Air Jordan 4’s Design Has Gotten Better with Age
Despite being almost 40 years old, the design of the Air Jordan 4 feels modern. Visual features like the wings and mesh panels were so far ahead of their time that they still don’t feel dated. The 3/4 cut, visible Air, heel tab, and chunky shape align perfectly with today’s style. It’s rare that a design that was so technical in its time is able to age well, but the Air Jordan 4 pulls it off.
The Air Jordan 4’s Collab Catalog Is Deep
The Air Jordan 4's deep catalog spans OGs, retros, new colorways, and especially collaborations. Kaws, Undefeated, Travis Scott, Off-White, and Nigel Sylvester—many of Jordan Brand’s premiere collaborative partners have taken their shots with the AJ4, and it’s hard to find a miss. Very few Air Jordans can compete across all of these categories like the AJ4 can.
The Air Jordan 4’s Modern Run
While we still appreciate models like the Air Jordan 1, it’s become oversaturated in recent times, with even Nike saying it needed to pull back on the silhouette. Meanwhile, the Air Jordan 4 continues to find new life. Nigel Sylvester’s recent collaborations have been some of the best sneakers of the past two years, and Nike SB’s take on the silhouette proved that it could be reworked without losing what makes it so cool.