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Air Jordan 4: The OG Colorways

Let’s face it, the OG colorways of the Air Jordan 4 are basically undefeated. With a lineup that included the Black Red, White Cement, Fire Red, and Military Blue, there are no misses. Each one is still able to hold its own, even with such a deep catalog of new and collaborative colorways coming in the years since—more on those later.

The Air Jordan 4’s Design Has Gotten Better with Age

Despite being almost 40 years old, the design of the Air Jordan 4 feels modern. Visual features like the wings and mesh panels were so far ahead of their time that they still don’t feel dated. The 3/4 cut, visible Air, heel tab, and chunky shape align perfectly with today’s style. It’s rare that a design that was so technical in its time is able to age well, but the Air Jordan 4 pulls it off.

The Air Jordan 4’s Collab Catalog Is Deep

The Air Jordan 4's deep catalog spans OGs, retros, new colorways, and especially collaborations. Kaws, Undefeated, Travis Scott, Off-White, and Nigel Sylvester—many of Jordan Brand’s premiere collaborative partners have taken their shots with the AJ4, and it’s hard to find a miss. Very few Air Jordans can compete across all of these categories like the AJ4 can.

The Air Jordan 4’s Modern Run

While we still appreciate models like the Air Jordan 1, it’s become oversaturated in recent times, with even Nike saying it needed to pull back on the silhouette. Meanwhile, the Air Jordan 4 continues to find new life. Nigel Sylvester’s recent collaborations have been some of the best sneakers of the past two years, and Nike SB’s take on the silhouette proved that it could be reworked without losing what makes it so cool.