The Game Recalls Early Encounters With Nipsey Hussle During VERZUZ With YG

The Game got nostalgic during his VERZUZ face-off with YG, recalling long-ago encounters with the late Nipsey Hussle before performing their collaboration “They Roll.”

During the show on Thursday (June 23), the Compton rapper said that his Blood affiliations never got in the way of his friendship with Hussle.

“A n***a got love for the [C]rips, though,” he said onstage. “RIP Nip.” He then recalled his first meeting with Hussle.

“I pulled up on Crenshaw and Slauson,” he began. “I saw a n***a with a Jheri curl selling incense. That n***a said, ‘I’mma see you.’”

“A year later, I pulled back up on him,” The Game continued. “The n***a had braids and a mixtape. He threw it to me. He said, ‘Don’t throw my shit away, Chuck.’ I said, ‘You know what? Your number on it?’ He said, ‘Yeah.’ I said, ‘Come to the studio.’ And we did this shit.”