The Game Shouts Out Drake at 'VERZUZ' Before Performing Their "100" Collab

The Game made sure to shout out Drake during the latest edition of VERZUZ. Before launching into his and Drizzy’s 2015 track “100,” Game briefly addressed the crowd with some remarks he had to know would swiftly be headlined.

“Shout out to the boy,” he said, as seen below. “I don’t give a fuck how a n***a feel about it.”

Though Drake was not on hand for Game and YG’s VERZUZ on Thursday (July 23), his presence was still felt. The setlist also included “Who Do You Love?,” YG’s own Drizzy collab circa 2014.

Early into Thursday’s event, blink-182 fans got a nice surprise when Travis Barker took the stage to join Game for “Dope Boys,” complete with a drum solo.