Key Takeaways
- The Game and YG will face off in the live “Compton Forever” VERZUZ battle from Apple Music studios in LA.
- Both rappers are legends. The Game's 2005 debut The Documentary helped revive a post-2Pac West Coast and opened the door for a new generation that includes YG, whose 2014 album My Krazy Life became a defining project of the 2010s.
- Tonight's VERZUZ is a clash of eras and styles: The Game's Dre-co-signed, collaborator-heavy run and classics like "Hate It or Love It" versus YG's Mustard-driven, party-ready street anthems. West Coast supremacy is on the line when the battle streams at 6:30 p.m. PST.
Thursday night, The Game and YG will go song for song in the “Compton Forever” VERZUZ live from the Apple Music studios in Los Angeles. To commemorate this occasion in West Coast history, Complex has created a special edition cover celebrating two of Compton’s finest.
It's important to remember the status of the West before 2005: it was desolate, with the coast mourning the death of 2Pac, the East still dominating and Atlanta building momentum as heavyweights.
Then with the assistance of Dr. Dre and 50 Cent, Compton rapper Game came and shook up the scene. He released his classic debut, The Documentary, giving California rap a new breath and allowing a fresh crop of up-and-coming rappers to make their own dent.
One of those would be a young rapper also from Compton named Keenon Dequan Ray Jackson, who would eventually go by YG. His breakout would come almost 10 years after The Documentary; YG’s 2014 debut My Krazy Life is one of the defining albums of the 2010s, and the critical and commercial success of the album would detail how far the West had come.
Now the two sides will go back and forth in a face off for West Coast supremacy.
The matchup will feature two different eras of LA rap: The Game, who became a star by building off the foundation Dr. Dre laid, then made his mark as a lone wolf, collaborating with everyone from Nas to Kanye West, while having many run-ins with rivals. And YG, who—thanks to the Bay-inspired uptempo production of Mustard—built a career merging the streets with house party energy, crafting one of the most memorable West Coast discographies.
Both rappers have classics, whether it's The Game's coming-of-age masterpiece "Hate It or Love It" or the street anthem "It's Okay (One Blood)," vs. YG and his string of party starters, ranging from "BPT" to "Hollywood" with Shoreline Mafia. But who will take the crown back home to Compton? Find out tonight at 6:30 PST. You can watch it live via Apple Music or Complex's Instagram.