Then with the assistance of Dr. Dre and 50 Cent, Compton rapper Game came and shook up the scene. He released his classic debut, The Documentary, giving California rap a new breath and allowing a fresh crop of up-and-coming rappers to make their own dent.

One of those would be a young rapper also from Compton named Keenon Dequan Ray Jackson, who would eventually go by YG. His breakout would come almost 10 years after The Documentary; YG’s 2014 debut My Krazy Life is one of the defining albums of the 2010s, and the critical and commercial success of the album would detail how far the West had come.

Now the two sides will go back and forth in a face off for West Coast supremacy.

The matchup will feature two different eras of LA rap: The Game, who became a star by building off the foundation Dr. Dre laid, then made his mark as a lone wolf, collaborating with everyone from Nas to Kanye West, while having many run-ins with rivals. And YG, who—thanks to the Bay-inspired uptempo production of Mustard—built a career merging the streets with house party energy, crafting one of the most memorable West Coast discographies.