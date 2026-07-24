Timbaland

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

On what would have been her 47th birthday, we take a deeper look into the history of Aaliyah, one of the most legendary R&B singers of the ’90s, highlighting interesting facts about her life and career.
Complex
January 16 marks the birthday of legendary ’90s singer Aaliyah. She would have turned 47. To honor her legacy, here are her 25 best songs of all time, including classics like “Try Again,” “I Care 4 U,” and more.
Damien Scott

Latest Stories

Ebro Darden and 50 Cent
Music

Ebro Slams 50 Cent, Busta Rhymes, Ja Rule, and Others for Performing at Trump Jr. Club

50 Cent is set to play the Executive Branch on July 3, the eve of America's 250th anniversary.

tara mahadevan25 days ago
(L-R) Mike Dean and Timbaland.
Music

Mike Dean Suggests Timbaland's Support of AI Music Is About Money

Dean is the latest musician to call out Timbo for his staunch support of artificial intelligence being used in music.

Trey Alston239 days ago
Timbaland and Tata in the music video for "Glitch x Pulse."
Music

Timbaland Debuts Music Video for AI Artist Tata's "Glitch X Pulse"

Earlier this year, Timbaland and his AI entertainment company Stage Zero introduced their first AI-generated artist, Tata.

Joe Price288 days ago
Text image with "VERZUZ COMPLEXCON" in gold and diamond style, featuring "Cash Money" and "No Limit" logos.
Music

Complex to Relaunch 'Verzuz' at ComplexCon Through Exclusive Partnership: What to Know

"We are thrilled to welcome Verzuz into the Complex family," Complex CEO Aaron Levant said.

Trace William Cowen289 days ago
Advertisement
Two images side by side of a man in different outfits. On the left, he's wearing a white cap and dark sunglasses; on the right, a black cap and white shirt.
Music

Timbaland Responds After Bryson Tiller Says He Urged Him to Quit Job, Then 'Abandoned' Him

TImbaland also said that Tiller called him to warn him about the initial interview

Mark Elibert333 days ago
Missy Elliott performs ahead of the IBF, IBO, WBC and WBO World Light Heavyweight titles' fight between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitrii Bivol as part of the Riyadh Season - IV Crown Showdown card at Kingdom Arena on October 12, 2024 in Riyadh.
Music

Missy Elliott Reaches Last-Minute Settlement in Long-Running Songwriting Credit Dispute

Missy Elliott has settled a seven-year lawsuit with producer Terry Williams on the eve of trial.

Shawn Setaro337 days ago
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 30: Timbaland speaks during 2023 A3C Day 2 on September 30, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Timbaland Says Fatherhood Helped Him Find Balance: ‘Success Could Have Destroyed Me'

The superproducer, who has three children, discussed balancing fame with fatherhood with his daughter, Reign Mosley.

Jaelani Turner-Williams341 days ago
A woman in a white tank top and black cap is dancing in a kitchen. She has long hair and tattoos on her arms.
Music

Woman Claims She Has ‘Polyphonic Perception’, Giving Her Rare Ability to Identify a Beat

TikTok user Brelle the Nail Connoisseur's take on Justin Timberlake's "My Love" left viewers stunned.

Alex Ocho373 days ago
Man in a cap and sunglasses speaking into a microphone at an event.
Music

Timbaland Called Out for Using Producer’s Beat Without Consent to Train AI Platform

Timbaland faces backlash for using another producer's beat to train an AI platform called Suno.

Mark Elibert406 days ago
Advertisement
Young Guru and Timbaland
Music

Young Guru Calls Out Timbaland Over AI Project: 'This Ain't It'

"Do you not realize what is going on in the world," Guru wrote.

Trey Alston412 days ago
Timbaland
Music

Timbaland Faces Backlash For Defending His AI Artists: 'This Isn’t Disruption. It’s a Cash-In'

The super producer made it very clear that just because he's working with AI artists, it doesn't mean he's "not working with real artists anymore."

Trey Alston413 days ago
Timbaland
Music

Timbaland Says His Best Music Was Made When He Wasn't on Drugs

He says he started using drugs around the time of Justin Timberlake's 'The 20/20 Experience.'

Trey Alston494 days ago
A robotic hand with a sleek, white design and intricate mechanics, reaching towards a framed artwork in an elegant setting.
Style

Mercer Labs to Launch 'Maestros and the Machines' Exhibition

The exhibit seeks to reimagine the art of some of the greatest artists of all time.

Complex Staff495 days ago
Maxwell Elliot Dent, aka PlaqueBoyMax, attends TwitchCon 2024 San Diego on September 21, 2024 in San Diego, California/Inductee US producer/rapper Timbaland attends the Songwriters Hall of Fame 2024 induction and awards gala at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City on June 13, 2024.
Music

Timbaland Wants to Be on PlaqueboyMax's Stream

The legendary hip-hop producer wants to link with the rising Twitch streamer.

Jaelani Turner-Williams534 days ago
Advertisement

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App