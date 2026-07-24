Featured
On what would have been her 47th birthday, we take a deeper look into the history of Aaliyah, one of the most legendary R&B singers of the ’90s, highlighting interesting facts about her life and career.Complex
January 16 marks the birthday of legendary ’90s singer Aaliyah. She would have turned 47. To honor her legacy, here are her 25 best songs of all time, including classics like “Try Again,” “I Care 4 U,” and more.Damien Scott
From Kanye West to the Neptunes, see where your favorite rap producers got their start.Al Shipley
Complex's best new music this week includes songs from 6LACK, BIA, Chlöe, Internet Money, Kodak Black, Roddy Ricch, Quando Rondo, HUNXHO, and many more.Jessica Mckinney