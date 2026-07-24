YG and The Game: The Official 'VERZUZ' Setlist

YG and The Game faced off for the latest VERZUZ event, and both rappers pulled out all the stops when bringing out the best of their respective discographies.
During the latest VERZUZ event, which was streamed live on Apple Music, the two rappers brought out special guests, reminisced about their relationships with the late Nipsey Hussle, and enjoyed a lot of tequila. But most importantly, they went through the full extent of their discographies during the event on Thursday (July 24), playing hits both old and new and showcasing their dedication to their hometown of Compton.
Since Complex relaunched VERZUZ, fans have been able to catch several high-profile matchups, including Cash Money Records vs. No Limit Records, Hit-Boy vs. Mike WiLL Made-It, Tank vs. Tyrese, French Montana vs. Rick Ross, and B2K vs. Pretty Ricky. Ahead of the Game and YG’s matchup, the rappers teamed up for the collaborative track “Red People,” produced by Swizz Beatz, Timbaland, Buci Beats, Avery Chambliss, Sela Vave, and Treyvonce Moore.
Check out the full setlist for the latest VERZUZ below.
Round 1: YG - “BPT” / The Game - “Dope Boys”
Round 2: YG - “Bicken Back Being Bool” / The Game - “It’s Okay (One Blood)”
Round 3: Kamiyah featuring YG - “Fuck It Up” / The Game - “My Flag/Da Homies”
Round 4: YG - “My N***a” / The Game - “Westside Story”
Round 5: YG - “Twist My Fingaz” / The Game - “Where I’m From”
Round 6: YG - “Toot It and Boot It” / The Game - “T.H.O.T.”
Round 7: YG - “Who Do You Love?” / The Game - “Put You On The Game”
Round 8: YG - “FDT” / The Game - “Red Nation”
Round 9: Nipsey Hussle featuring YG - “You Broke” / The Game featuring Nipsey Hussle - “Same Hoes”
Round 10: Nipsey Hussle featuring YG - "Last Time That I Checc'd" / Nipsey Hussle featuring The Game - “They Roll”
Round 11: YG - “I Just Wanna Party” / The Game - “Start From Scratch”
Round 12: Joe Moses featuring YG - “Gang Bang” / The Game - “Dreams”
Round 13: H.E.R. featuring YG - “Slide” / The Game - “All That”
Round 14: Jeremih featuring YG - “Don’t Tell Em” / The Game featuring Jeremih - “All Eyez”
Round 15: YG - “Left, Right” / The Game - “100”
Round 16: YG - “I’m Good” / The Game featuring Lil Wayne - “My Life”
Round 17: YG - “Bompton” / The Game “Wouldn’t Get Far”
Round 18: Chef Boy featuring YG - “Gang Gang Gangland” / The Game - “Higher”
Round 19: YG featuring Tyga & Nipsey Hussle - “Bitches Ain’t Shit” / The Game featuring 50 Cent - “How We Do”
Round 20: YG - “Still Brazy” / The Game featuring 50 Cent - “Hate It or Love It”
Round 21: YG - “Big Bank” / The Game - “Eazy”
Round 22: YG - “BPT/I’m a Real 1/Gang Bizness” / The Game - “Let’s Ride/Take It Off ‘Lights Off’”