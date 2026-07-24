YG and The Game: The Official 'VERZUZ' Setlist

YG and The Game faced off for the latest VERZUZ event, and both rappers pulled out all the stops when bringing out the best of their respective discographies.

During the latest VERZUZ event, which was streamed live on Apple Music, the two rappers brought out special guests, reminisced about their relationships with the late Nipsey Hussle, and enjoyed a lot of tequila. But most importantly, they went through the full extent of their discographies during the event on Thursday (July 24), playing hits both old and new and showcasing their dedication to their hometown of Compton.