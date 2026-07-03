Rick Rubin

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Ice Cube performing energetically, Sade smiling on stage, and Luther Vandross giving a thumbs up at an event.
Music

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2026: Wu-Tang Clan, Sade, Luther Vandross, and More

The 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction is scheduled to be taped on November 14th at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California.

Abel Shifferaw94 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 14: Pharrell Williams attends the 2024 GQ Men Of The Year Party at Bar Marmont on November 14, 2024 in Los Angeles, California/Rapper Future performs onstage during Future & Metro Boomin We Trust You Tour on August 8, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Pharrell Williams Compares His Gospel Roots to Future’s Flow and Style

The rapper, producer and Louis Vuitton designer previously called Future's 'Mixtape Pluto' his favorite album of 2024.

Jaelani Turner-Williams589 days ago
Matthew McConaughey in a dark suit and bow tie at an event, posing against a dark backdrop with partial text visible.
Pop Culture

Matthew McConaughey Proposes Experiment To Take People ‘Back to Where They Were Conceived’

In a conversation with Rick Rubin, the 55-year-old actor suggests spending time where you were conceived could inspire self-discovery.

Alex Ocho609 days ago
Joaquin Phoenix and Christopher Nolan
Pop Culture

Joaquin Phoenix Reveals Christopher Nolan Approached Him to Play the Joker in 'The Dark Knight'

Heath Ledger played the unforgettable villain in the 2008 film, which came out shortly after his death.

tara mahadevan626 days ago
Music

Rick Rubin Recalls How LL Cool J Thought He Was Black Before They Met

The Queens rapper went on to become the first rapper signed to Rubin and Russell Simmons' Def Jam Recordings in 1984.

Brad Callas989 days ago
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Rick Rubin
Style

Watch the Video Supreme and Rick Rubin Made to Go With Their Collaboration

With the arrival of Supreme’s hyped collaboration with Rick Rubin for its Fall/Winter collection, the brand has dropped a new commercial starring the producer.

Joe Price1791 days ago
yeez
Music

Stream ‘Diet Yeezus’ Mashup Project Reimagining Kanye West’s Classic 2013 Album

Toasty Digital, the gifted mashup artist behind 'Good Kid Twisted Fantasy,' is back with another 'Ye experience—and also has plans for some 'Donda' reworkings.

Trace William Cowen1799 days ago
Eminem
Music

Eminem Shares Story of LL Cool J Gifting Him Chain Inspired by "I'm Bad" Video

In a new clip from 'Behind the Music' on Paramount+, Eminem goes into detail on his friendship with LL, confirming fans' longtime jewelry speculation.

Brenton Blanchet1817 days ago
Nas and Jay Z
Music

Nas on His Rap Feud With Jay-Z: 'I Was Honored to Have That Part of My Life'

The Queens rapper reflected on the since-squashed beef during an recent appearance on Rick Rubin's 'Broken Records' podcast.

Joshua Espinoza2004 days ago
RZA
Music

RZA Talks to Rick Rubin About His Current Relationship With the Wu-Tang Clan

During a 'Broken Record' podcast that dropped on Wednesday, RZA spoke to Rick Rubin about his current relationship with the Wu-Tang Clan.

Gavin Evans2227 days ago
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Kevin Abstract
Music

Kevin Abstract Opens Up About Ameer Vann's Departure From Brockhampton: 'I Miss How Sh*t Used to Be'

Kevin said he doesn't regret his decision to kick Vann out of the group.

Joshua Espinoza2318 days ago
rick
Music

André 3000 Talks With Rick Rubin About Making Music: 'My Confidence Is Not There'

Fire up the latest episode of 'Broken Record' for limitless gems.

Trace William Cowen2403 days ago
Rick Rubin and Pharrell
Music

Rick Rubin and Pharrell Talk "Blurred Lines" Copyright Lawsuit

Pharrell and Rick Rubin sat down for a lengthy interview, discussing everything from the Shazam app to the "Blurred Lines" copyright lawsuit. 

Joe Price2446 days ago

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